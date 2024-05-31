A popular splash pad that was closed last season has been repaired and will open this weekend  - East Idaho News

AMMON — A local splash pad that was closed last year for repairs is now open again.

The Ammon Splash Pad is located in McCowin Park by the swimming pool and is known as a popular recreational spot. It’s free for the community to use.

It will open for the season on Saturday, June 1. The splash pad will be in action for an event called “Summer Kickoff” at McCowin Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be music, prizes, food and free swimming.

“We anticipate that it will operate through the whole season,” said city administrator Micah Austin, in regard to the splash pad.

The splash pad did not open last year due to extensive repairs that were ongoing throughout the entire season. There were numerous problems that had to be addressed. Click here to read the previous story.

“We had to replace the holding tanks that supply water to the splash pad. The original holding tanks had collapsed and were unusable,” Austin explained.

There were delays in getting the right parts and correct holding tanks.

The repairs for the splash pad cost $107,419.72 and came from the city of Ammon’s reserve fund, Austin said.

Now that the splash pad is fully operational, the city will continue to monitor it and make sure the repairs that were done all work as planned.

“We know it’s one of the most used features in the city of Ammon so we apologize to the public for not having it ready last year but we are excited to have it going for this year,” Austin said. “Come out and use it. Have fun, enjoy the splash pad, and bring a picnic.”

The splash pad will remain open throughout the summer until August. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Click here for more information.