Bannock County voters decide who the candidates will be for two commissioner seats - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The results are in for Bannock County Commission candidates.

The commissioner seats for Districts 1 and 3 were up for election, with incumbent Ernie Moser and Ken Bullock becoming the Republican nominees, respectively. For District 3, Tamara Code took the Democratic nomination.

The winners will move on to the general election on Nov. 5.

This year saw lower voter turnout in Bannock County than was seen in the previous primary election. In May 2022, there was 9,459 votes cast on election day. This year, there were 6,722 votes cast out of the around 46,000 registered voters in the county.

District 1

RELATED | Incumbent Bannock County commissioner defends his seat against primary challenger

Ernie Moser, left, and Larry Burden | Courtesy photos

For District 1, Moser took 55% of the vote, with 3,594 votes cast, while Burden took 45% of the vote, with 2,954 votes cast.

“It gives me satisfaction that the voters have come out and said in the last five years, things have been going good in Bannock County and we want to continue to make them good,” Moser said. “We’ll continue to work hard for the next two years.”

Because Moser doesn’t face a Democratic challenger in the general election, he’ll likely go on to remain the commissioner of District 1.

“We gave it a good run. I’m not going to congratulate Ernie, and he didn’t really run or show up at any events,” Burden said. “The incumbent has a 95% chance of winning, and that’s what the incumbent did.”

District 3

RELATED | Two Republicans and two Democrats compete for Bannock County Commission nomination

John Crowder, left, Ken Bullock, Dave Archuleta and Tamara Code | Courtesy photos

In District 3, Bullock became the nominee with 50.38% of the Republican vote, with 3,318 votes cast.

“I have gratitude for the people that supported me, voted for me and those that have supported my campaign and helped me get the word out. I can’t thank them enough,” Bullock said.

Crowder took 49.62% of the vote, with 3,268 votes cast.

“These were hard-fought races, and the voters have spoken. I want to congratulate Mr. Bullock on his successful campaign, and to thank both his and my supporters for their hard work,” Crowder said.

Code became the Democratic nominee with 57% of the vote with 943 votes cast.

“I want to thank everyone who came out and voted today. I appreciate their support and I’m looking forward to an exciting campaign season,” Code said.

Archuleta took 43% of the vote, with 710 votes cast.

“I have full confidence that (Code) would make an excellent Bannock County commissioner and would represent the people in an honorable way,” Archuleta said.

Bullock and Code will now face off in the general election to become the commissioner of District 3.