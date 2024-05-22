Dave Lent secures win over Bryan Scholz in race for District 33 senator - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, emerged victorious against his opponent in the Republican Primary Tuesday.

The District 33 senator secured 60% of the vote with a total of 2,580 votes. District 33 includes the “doughnut hole” of Idaho Falls between Anderson, Skyline and portions of Sunnyside Road.

Lent’s opponent, Bryan Scholz, had 39% of the vote with a total of 1,714 votes.

Lent tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s thrilled with the outcome of this race.

“I was pleasantly pleased to see that the negative ads that went out didn’t have an effect on the election,” Lent says.

Lent was first elected in 2018. He will appear on the ballot again in November.