Deputies look for inmate who cut ankle monitor and failed to report back to jail  - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Deputies are searching for a 21-year-old inmate after they say he cut off his ankle monitor.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jovanny A. Alvarez, who was an inmate housed outside of the local jail. He was monitored by an ankle monitor.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the sheriff’s office said Alvarez had an order of incarceration by the courts.

Alvarez reportedly cut the monitor last week and failed to report back to the jail, a social media post from East Idaho Crime Stoppers said.

Alvarez is described as 5’11” and is 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or report anonymously through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org.