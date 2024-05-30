Deputies search for hit-and-run suspect after damage to ballot drop-off box  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies are asking for help from the community in identifying a suspect who was involved in damaging county property.

On April 28 at 1:30 a.m., a dark-colored 4-door car backed out of a parking space on Capital Avenue near B Street in front of the Bonneville County Elections Building, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The car hit the ballot drop-off box on the sidewalk. In surveillance video, it appears the suspect pauses and then leaves the area and proceeds to go the wrong way on Capital Avenue.

The vehicle appears to be driven by a female with long blond hair, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement has been following tips and leads since the incident. However, deputies have been unable to identify the driver in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200, or you can make a report anonymously online through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org.