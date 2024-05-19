Elk calving season is underway in Yellowstone Park. Pay attention so you don't get attacked - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and video from the National Park Service.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Elk calving season has begun in Yellowstone National Park.

Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may run towards you or kick.

Stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.

Always keep at least 25 yards, or the length of two full sized busses, from elk.

If an elk runs toward you, run away. Find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.

You are responsible for your own safety.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR MORE INFORMATION.