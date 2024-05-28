Fort Hall man sentenced to probation for stealing more than $30K - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to grand theft has been placed on probation.

Christian Lee Silk, 27, entered a guilty plea on the felony charge after reaching a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. As part of the deal, two additional counts of grand theft and a felony charge for acquiring a bank card with intent to defraud were dismissed.

At a May 20 hearing, District Judge Javier Gabiola suspended a prison sentence of four to eight years, instead sentencing Silk to eight years of probation.

Silk was arrested on Nov. 13 on a misdemeanor charge of driving with an open alcohol container. The same day, charges related to a string of thefts were filed against him.

Pocatello police had been investigating the theft since May 2023. The victim told officers he asked Silk, a family member of a close friend of the victim, to housesit while he was out of town. When he returned, the victim said he noticed “suspicious transactions” made using his ATM card.

Officers later learned about a wire transfer made using the victim’s bank account.

In total, Silk took $34,100 from the victim through ATM withdrawals and the wire transfer.

In addition to probation, Silk has been ordered to pay $1,495.50 in fees and fines.