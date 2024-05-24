Funland at the Zoo in Idaho Falls will open this weekend  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend as a family, look no further. A popular attraction in Idaho Falls that has been around for 75 years will open for its first full season this weekend since being restored.

Idaho Falls Funland at the Zoo is opening Saturday. The newly restored rides will be open for the community from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to view the weekly hours. Tickets are $1 each.

“Funland is a wonderful part of Idaho Falls’ history,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in a news release. “Thanks to the Funland Committee, and those who donated to this project, the historic rides and festive atmosphere are sure to bring smiles to all who visit.”

The attraction offers rides for kids to adults. There’s a train, airplanes, a carousel, octopus and ferris wheel. Refreshments like popcorn, cotton candy and drinks are available for purchase too.

Funland will be open through Labor Day weekend, then close for the season.

Background

Funland was founded in 1947. It was owned and operated by Leo Larsen for 50 of the 72 years that Funland was open.

The city of Idaho Falls purchased it in 2019 and restored the rides over a three-year period, a news release said.

In August 2023, Funland at the Zoo held the grand opening for the park.

Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation