Funland promises to live up to its name at grand opening Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Newly-restored, historic rides will once again thrill riders at Funland at the Zoo. The community is invited to a “nostalgic celebration” to mark Funland’s grand reopening on Saturday.

Funland has been a central part of Idaho Falls Park since its construction in 1947.

Originally, it had three carnival rides: the merry-go-round, the miniature train ride and an airplane swing ride. There was also a restaurant with music and dancing, according to its history.

The octopus ride was added in 1949, followed by a Ferris wheel and eventually a miniature golf course. These rides brought the community together, and they’ve been professionally restored to like-new condition, according to a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

The city bought Funland in 2019. After many requests from citizens to keep it open, a committee was formed under the Idaho Falls’ Tautphus Park Zoological Society to oversee the process of restoring Funland to its former glory.

RELATED | City unveils plans for ‘Funland’ amusement park restoration project in Idaho Falls

“Funland is an Idaho Falls gem. We are delighted to bring back this place that holds memories across multiple generations,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper in the news release.

Over the past few months, the rides have been taking shape. New asphalt was installed, lighting was added and professional ride mechanics began working on ensuring safety and functionality. The rides will be up and running for the celebration.

Money for the project was gathered through a mix of sponsorships, community fundraising efforts and federal funds. The precise cost of the renovation project was not immediately available.

“This community fundraising effort to assist in the restoration of the historic rides and festive atmosphere will bring smiles to many more generations of city residents,” Casper said. “I hope everyone in town makes time to come on out and enjoy the sweet, simple, old-fashioned fun this summer.”

Attendees can look forward to free popcorn and ice cream while supplies last, and food trucks, music and family-friendly activities.

As part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a time capsule will be placed at the park. It will be opened after another 75 years.

Funland will have special hours on Saturday; it will be open 2 to 6 p.m. The grand opening celebration will begin at 7 p.m. Wristbands will be sold for $5 (cash only), and will allow guests an all-you-can-ride experience.

Normal hours after the grand opening will be Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

RELATED | 10 family-friendly destinations you don’t want to miss in eastern Idaho