10 family-friendly destinations you don't want to miss in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

Quality family time can be hard to come by. Luckily, Idaho is full of captivating, family-friendly activities and destinations. We’ve curated a collection that will appeal to family members of all ages. In no particular order, here is the ultimate guide to some family-friendly activities and destinations in eastern Idaho.

1. Museum of Idaho

200 North Eastern Avenue, Idaho Falls

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Located in downtown Idaho Falls, the Museum of Idaho will fulfill the curiosity of the little ones while leaving adults pretty impressed, too.

The current display is called ‘Dinos of the Deep’. The exhibit runs until September 10, so there’s plenty of time to get your little dinosaur enthusiast in to marvel at the spectacle.

2. Hot Springs

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Idaho is home to several natural hot springs, some on the beaten path and some way it. Which one you visit will depend entirely on what your family is looking for — but you should visit at least one. Here are three of the most family-friendly spots.

Lava Hot Springs (430 East Main, Lava Hot Springs) offers five outdoor pools and several water slides.

(430 East Main, Lava Hot Springs) offers five outdoor pools and several water slides. Heise Hot Springs (5116 East Heise Road, Ririe) has lots of extra activities and a pizza parlor.

(5116 East Heise Road, Ririe) has lots of extra activities and a pizza parlor. Green Canyon Hot Springs (2432 Canyon Creek Road, Newdale) is a little smaller and a little more laid back, with reasonably-priced camping.

3. Teton Scenic Byway

6535 Highway 33, Tetonia

Idaho.gov graphic

If road trips are your family’s thing, then take a drive up the Teton Scenic Byway. The byway starts in Swan Valley on Idaho 31, then travels northeast to Victor and Idaho 33; from there, it heads north on Idaho 33 to Idaho 32; and finally north on Idaho 32 to Idaho 47 and Ashton. In all, the byway travels about 68 beautiful miles, taking about an hour-and-a-half, non-stop.

4. Victor Emporium

45 North Main, Victor

Victor Emporium | Courtesy Victor Emporium

Don’t drive through the small town of Victor without visiting the Victor Emporium. This unique store has a bit of everything — from toys and treats to fishing licenses. Don’t forget to enjoy a famous huckleberry shake or grab a soda from the old-fashioned soda fountain.

5. Fall Creek Falls

Highway 26, southwest of Swan Valley

Fall Creek Falls | Courtesy U.S. National Forest Service

Located near Swan Valley, Fall Creek Falls is unique and picturesque. The waterfall seems to come from nowhere and dumps into the Snake River 60 feet below.

There isn’t any railing by the waterfall, so small children will need to be watched closely. Adventurous types can wade through the marshy water at the bottom to get down in front of the waterfall. The falls can also be approached from the water in a boat, kayak or on a paddleboard.

6. Mesa Falls

Highway 20, 16 miles north of Ashton

Mesa Falls | DiscoverIdaho.org

A local favorite, Upper and Lower Mesa Falls are spectacular. There’s lots of easy access to the viewing platforms to see this amazing 10-story high waterfall. The beautiful Upper and Lower Mesa Falls are connected by a mile-long walking path that is well-maintained.

Bears have been sighted near Mesa Falls, so carry bear spray, travel in a group and make lots of noise.

7. The Teton Valley Balloon Rally

1413 North Highway 33, Driggs

Courtesy Teton Valley Balloon Rally

Held in Driggs the first weekend in July, the Teton Valley Balloon Rally has been running for over 40 years. They kids might not be fans of waking up to see the hot-air balloons getting filled at 6 a.m., but the sight of the massive balloons all taking off together as the sun peeks over the Tetons — that’s bound to make an impact.

RELATED | Experience the magic of the Teton Valley Balloon Rally this weekend

8. Idaho Falls Zoo

2925 Rollandet Avenue, Idaho Falls

Courtesy Idaho Falls Zoo

With over 300 individual animals representing 130 exotic species from around the globe, the Idaho Falls Zoo is known as the “best little zoo in the west.” The Zoo is home to African lions and penguins, Chilean flamingos, an Amur tiger, snow leopards, Bactrian camels and lots more.

Wide, meandering paths are easy for strollers or wheelchairs to access. And there’s plenty of shade to keep everyone cool. The zoo is a great all-day activity for the whole family.

RELATED | Idaho Falls Zoo welcomes ‘adorable’ new arrival

9. Funland

2925 Rollandet Avenue, Idaho Falls

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Funland is right next door to the zoo. It has been newly renovated and will be opening soon. Come for the animals at the zoo; stay for the rides at Funland. Funland has a carousel, train, planes, octopus and other rides. New this year is an 18-hole miniature golf course.

RELATED | Funland slated to open later this summer as restoration project nears completion

10. Idaho Centennial Carousel

South 3rd West, Rexburg

Courtesy City of Rexburg

The Idaho Centennial Carousel is located at Porter Park, in the center of Rexburg. This is Idaho’s only antique wooden carousel. It even survived the Teton Dam flood in 1976. It is now fully restored with bright colors and cheerful music. The splash park is right next to the carousel, so a quick cool-down after a carousel ride is just the ticket.