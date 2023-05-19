Idaho Falls Zoo welcomes 'adorable' new arrival - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It wouldn’t be spring without baby animals, and the Idaho Falls Zoo is no exception. Zasu the Bactrian camel gave birth to a new baby Thursday night, the zoo announced on its Facebook page.

“We knew she was expecting,” the post said, “but it was up to her to determine when the little one would arrive.”

No one is being allowed near the little one and its mother just yet, Eric Grossarth, spokesman for the City of Idaho Falls, told EastIdahoNews.com.

“Even the zoo staff is keeping their distance,” he said.

Photo courtesy of Idaho Falls Zoo

“We aren’t yet sure of its gender, as we’re giving mom and baby time to bond,” the zoo said on Facebook.

The zoo is asking that the public give Zasu and her little one some privacy to bond and decompress.

“We ask you to give them privacy. … We realize this is exciting (we all get excited for babies!!), and the little one is adorable, but it’s important to give us time to ensure baby is well and hearty, and give mom quiet time to bond and nurse.”

With that in mind, zoo officials ask that patrons do not call out to the pair, and that drivers refrain from parking along the zoo’s back fence for the next few days.

We will all look forward to updates on Idaho Falls Zoo’s newest addition, which staff promises are coming soon.