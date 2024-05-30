Hearing for Chubbuck man charged with child sex crimes rescheduled again as attorneys work on resolution - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A preliminary hearing for a man charged with multiple sex crimes has been delayed for the fourth time.

Brandon Rex Brown, 46, of Chubbuck, is facing felonies for the production of child pornography and sexual battery of a minor and a misdemeanor for sexual battery.

Brown was scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, during which Axline would have determined whether the case against Brown justified being handed off to district court for a jury trial.

Axline ordered the hearing be continued, however. According to a stipulation to continue the hearing, signed by Prosecutor Erin Tognetti and defense attorney Allen Browning, the reason for the continuance “is that both parties are working on resolving this matter.”

Tognetti confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that the two sides are “discussing the possibility” of a plea deal.

Brown was arrested in January after Chubbuck police received a call reporting the sexual assault of a minor.

Police reports show that Brown approached two victims — 18 and 17 — inside the Pine Ridge Mall and recruited them to model swimwear for an advertisement campaign. The victims said, Brown told them he owned a swimwear company and needed models for some new items, then offered them free swimwear in exchange for taking their pictures.

While they were modeling for the photos, the victims told police, Brown touched them sexually and manipulated the swimwear they were wearing, forcing them to become partially nude.

When officers went to Brown’s home to place him under arrest, they saw him hide something in his garage. Searching the area, officers found a cell phone and seized it. Officers also seized a computer that the victims said contained photos of other females modeling swimwear.

Brown was initially scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 6. But that hearing was rescheduled for March 5, then April 30 and May 8. With the latest continuance, that hearing is now set for July 16.

Though Brown has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Brown would face up to 56 years in prison.