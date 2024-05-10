Incumbent Rep. Megan Blanksma is running against Faye Thompson for District 8 seat - East Idaho News

CUSTER COUNTY — Incumbent Rep. Megan Blanksma is running against Faye Thompson for the District 8 Idaho Representative Seat B.

District 8 encompasses Elmore, Valley, Boise, and custer Counties.

Click here to view Blanksma’s campaign website.

Click here to view Thompson’s campaign website.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each county candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety and without grammatical or style editing. Blanksma did not respond to the questionnaire.

The primary election is May 21.

1) Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Thompson: Chair of Valley County Republican Central Committee. Husband is aValley County Commissioner. Life member NRA. Secretary/Treasurer Heartland Friends of NRA. Member Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance. Some might mistake my ambition as misguided due to my inexperience. However, my opponent had her first election once, and her first day in office was inexperienced.

2) Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Thompson: To bring balanced representation to the district at a whole. We do not have that now. I am looking for less spending and less reliance on federal money. To defund programs within Health and Welfare that taxpayers should not have to be paying for.

3) What are the greatest challenges facing people and communities in your district? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Thompson: Roads and housing have been a strong topic for several years now. The high cost of living and inflation with high interest rates makes it impossible for the average working family to afford a home of their own. This can only be met with volume of units and less taxes, fees, and regulations. This has to begin at the top. New administration that believes in less government regulation and self sufficiency. Idaho first, America first.

4) How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Thompson: Getting to know the different cultures in the district makes a big difference in being able to communicate and support the different views. Communication is paramount with constituents. Even if you can’t help, they deserve an answer.

5) What parts of the state budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

Thompson: H&W is the largest draw on our taxes. cutting programs that are unnecessary for the taxpayer to be responsible for and restricting who gets what and how much. Schools receive the next largest piece of the pie. We keep throwing money at schools and teacher’s unions without accountability. And as such, literacy etc has not improved.

6) Are you currently working on any legislation or have ideas for bills that you feel are vital to the future of Idaho? Please provide details.

Thompson: Nothing specific at this time but as I have stated above, Work must be done to tighten the belt of the state budgets and so bills will come.

7) Have you seen any mistakes made by the Idaho Legislature in recent years? How would you work to correct these errors?

Thompson: The Launch program has become nothing more than a drain on taxpayers that is most like Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness. The Needle Exchange project turned out to be an illegal paraphernalia and drug distribution project that has fortunately been repealed in this year’s session. This project was a bad bill from the beginning and should never have come to fruition

8) What is the most important issue facing Idahoans? What is a legislator’s role in meeting or addressing that issue?

Thompson: It is the Legislature's job to make law, protect the health and safety of its citizens. We have become a border state. Buses are bringing illegals into our state and leaving empty. We must make Idaho uncomfortable for them to make it a destination. There are many that are here legally, but most are not. The crisis at the borders must be dealt with asap.