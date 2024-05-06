LIVE UDPATES | FBI Special Agent back on the stand in day 17 of Chad Daybell trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

Please excuse the typos. These are live updates from the courtroom.

8:57 a.m. Daniels describes the next photo as showing human hair coming out of the plastic. “That’s the point we knew these were human remains and those remains were JJ Vallow’s. This became JJ’s burial site.”

8:55 a.m. Daniels describes finding something wrapped in plastic. “It felt like it was a human head or skull inside that black plastic. You could tell that plastic was tied up with whatever was inside.” Daniels cut the black plastic and found white plastic wrapped around the skull.

8:54 a.m. The next photo shows two wooden planks that were under the stones. Boyce says because of the nature of the next pictures, they will not be shown to the public in the courtroom or on the livestream. Jurors will view the images on their monitors.

8:53 a.m. Daniels points out the stones were laid precisely in a row and you can see the tree roots around the rocks. Someone has taken the time to cut through the tree roots for the burial. Larry Woodcock is wiping tears from his eyes as Daniels testifies.

8:52 a.m. Prior objects and asks for a sidebar. Boyce grants the objection and attorneys huddle in the corner of the courtroom.

8:49 a.m. Daniels explains how the officers on scene removed the soil and vegetation layer by layer. Wood displays photos of the how the area looked after these layers are removed. We see a picture of the large stones that were lined up over wood that were on top of JJ’s wrapped body.

8:46 a.m. The next photos show a closer look at the burial site. There is higher grass around the spot and a thinning of vegetation in the area where JJ’s body was found along with a raised berm.

8:43 a.m. Wood begins by showing an overhead satellite photo of the tree and pond area where JJ Vallow’s body was found on Chad’s property.

8:41 a.m. Boyce is on the bench and the jurors have been seated. Lots of people in the gallery today. The spectators on the right side of the courtroom have been moved to the other side. It’s likely graphic photos will be shown.

8:32 a.m. The attorneys just left the courtroom and are meeting with Judge Steven Boyce.

8:30 a.m. Larry Woodcock is in the courtroom this morning. I asked if Kay was coming and he said, “Today is going to be a hard day. I told her it’s best if she stayed home.”

8:23 a.m. We are back in the courtroom for day 17 of Chad Daybell’s trial. Chad is dressed in a light colored dress shirt with a dark tie. He’s chatting with John Prior, his defense attorney. Madison Co. Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood will continue questioning FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels – a member of Evidence Response Team (ERT).