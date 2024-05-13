LIVE UPDATES | Tool expert, anthropologist, Tylee Ryan's best friend and others take the stand in Chad Daybell murder trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

11:15 a.m. Boyce says we will take a brief recess while the courtroom is shifted around because the photos are graphic.

11:12 a.m. Wixom moves to admit photos of Tylee Ryan’s remains. Boyce calls for a sidebar.

11:07 a.m. Halepaska performed a tool mark analysis on the tools found on Chad’s property. He says there are two types of tool marks: impressed and striated. Impressed are like a hammer hitting a surface. A striated tool mark is produced when a tool is placed against another object and moved parallel to and across the object with pressure applied.

11:06 a.m. Halepaska says evidence often arrives via Fed Ex. Sometimes law enforcement drop it off. It is inventoried and entered into an evidence management system.

11:05 a.m. Halepaska says the majority of cases he works concern firearms but over the year, he has worked a number of tool mark cases too.

11:04 a.m. Doug Halepaska is an FBI forensic examiner in the firearms and tools division.

11:02 a.m. Wood has nothing further. Next witness will be called and questioned by Rocky Wixom.

10:58 a.m. Wood shows the satellite image from Sept. 9, 2019. He flips back to Sept. 2, 2019. Wood points out a small bush/tree, a standalone fence, the fire ring and the hitching post. On the Sept. 9 image, there are clouds that obscure some features. Wood points to the hitching post. There was no discoloration in the previous two photos on this spot.

10:57 a.m. Prior asks about an email between Chad and Tammy regarding burning some limbs. Prior has nothing further. Wood will re-direct.

10:53 a.m. We now see a satellite image showing snow on the property. Prior asks Kunsaitis to point out the fire pit and the location of Tylee’s remains.

10:52 a.m. Prior shows another satellite map and asks about a round circle north of the tree. It’s the fire pit. Prior asks where the remains of Tylee were found. Kunsaitis points it out on the map.

10:50 a.m. Prior asks Kunsaitis to point out a few things on the map and asks what they are. There is a standalone section of fence and the fire pit.

10:48 a.m. Prior shows a satellite map on the screen. He asks Kunsaitis to point to the white barn. He asks what a dark mark is near the barn. Kunsaitis says it’s a hitching post. He asks for his glasses.

10:45 a.m. Prior asks Kunsaitis about the number of images from Apollo. He says there were four. Prior asks if the area Kunsaitis pointed to was close to the fire pit. Kunsaitis says it was about 10-15 yards from the fire pit.

10:43 a.m. Kunsaitis says he personally removed the remains of Tylee Ryan as he wipes tears from his eyes. He points to the area of discoloration on the map. We now see an image from Oct. 25, 2019. Wood has nothing further. Prior will now cross examine.

10:41 a.m. Wood displays the first image on the screen – the one from Aug. 22, 2019. We see a picture of Chad’s property from a satellite. Wood then shows the image from Sept. 2, 2019. The third image is from Sept. 9, 2019. On the third image, Kunsaitis uses a laser to point out the area where Tylee was discovered. There is a discolored mark on the map. The previous two photos did not have the discoloration.

10:39 a.m. The last image was taken on Oct. 25, 2019 at 12:42 p.m.

10:36 a.m. Wood moves to admit an exhibit. There were four photos of satellite images. The first one was taken Aug. 27, 2019 at 12:33 p.m. The second image is from the same satellite company. It’s a high resolution image of Daybell’s property. The third image is from Sept. 9, 2019, a high resolution image was taken at 12:32 p.m. That’s the day Tylee was buried.

10:33 a.m. Kunsaitis has worked at Rexburg police for 34 years. Wood asks Kunsaitis if he reviewed satellite imagery of Daybell’s property. He did. He monitored social media and found an image of a satellite photo of Chad’s land. Kunsaitis followed up on it and reached out to Apollo Mapping – the company that did the satellite photo.

10:30 a.m. State calls Rexburg Det. Chuck Kunsaitis to the stand. He previously testified in the trial. Wood will question him.

10:29 a.m. Wixom has nothing further and Prior has no questions. Sincerbeaux is free to go.

10:28 p.m. The can contained gasoline and compounds indicative of decomposing flesh.

10:26 a.m. Sincerbeaux has been involved in 50-100 cases where he had to determine the accelerant of a fire. He worked on the Tylee Ryan case. He received a can from law enforcement and asked if he could find any ignitable liquids on the inside of the can. The interior contacted decomposing flesh and debris.

10:24 a.m. Sincerbeaux explains how products were tested to see if they had ignitable liquids. He says a special oven was used.

10:22 a.m. Sincerbeaux was responsible for investigating suspected arson cases. Cans would come in to his office containing burned stuff and they he would do his analysis on it to determine if it contained an ignitable liquid.

10:20 a.m. Next witness is David Sincerbeaux. He will be questioned by Rocky Wixom. Sincerbeaux is retired from Idaho State Police and was a forensic chemist. He did that type of work for 26 years.

10:19 a.m. Prior has nothing else. Batey has no re-direct.

10:17 a.m. Prior asks how many times Ashlynn saw Alex interact with Tylee. She says more than six times because Alex was living with them. Prior asks if JJ relied on Tylee for a lot of his basic needs. “I would say he wasn’t relying on her but she was there for him. He was going for anybody who was going to provide for him but Tylee was the one who would always show up,” Ashlynn says.

10:16 a.m. Ashlynn says Tylee moved to Texas and then returned to Arizona. She then said they were moving to Idaho. Ashlynn tried to stay in touch with Tylee after she moved to Idaho but it was for only two weeks. Batey has nothing further. Prior will now cross examine.

10:15 a.m. Ashlynn might see Alex once every six months. Alex and Tylee joked around a lot and Alex offered her a place to stay when she needed it. She felt comfortable with Alex.

10:14 a.m. Ashlynn visited Tylee a few times a week. She met Charles, Lori, Tylee, JJ and Alex. Ashlynn says Tylee’s relationship with JJ was maternal. She was always caring for her little brother.

10:11 a.m. Next witness is Ashlynn Rynd. She will be questioned by Ingrid Batey. Ashlynn lives in Chandler, Arizona. She knew Tylee. “We were best friends in high school,” she says. They met in 2016.

9:46 a.m. Morning break. Back in 20 minutes.

9:45 a.m. Some parts of the body were more thermally altered than others. Wixom has nothing further.

9:44 a.m. Prior has nothing further. Wixom has some brief re-direct. He asks if some of the bones had been severely damaged. She says there was a number that were so thermally damage that she couldn’t tell if they were human or not.

9:43 a.m. Christensen says a number of parts of the skull were missing. She does not know why they are missing. Portions of the bones had burn marks on them.

9:41 a.m. Christensen says what she and Bartelink do is highly specialized. Prior asks about the carnivore marks. Christensen says typically it’s postmortem – after someone dies. She does not know where the carnivore animal made the remarks on the bones.

9:39 a.m. Prior will now cross examine. Christensen says she has published a book with Dr. Eric Bartelink. He is the defense expert. She has reviewed his report and says there were no significant discrepancies with her report.

9:36 a.m. Wixom moves to admit the FBI lab report issued by Christensen. This is a summary of her findings. Wixom has nothing further.

9:35 a.m. Christensen prepared a report after she received and evaluated Tylee’s remains. Christensen turned her report over to the Idaho Medical Examiner.

9:32 a.m. Christensen did remove tissue from the ankle and foot but none of the bones we have seen so far.

9:31 a.m. Wixom asks if it’s common for tissue to still be attached to the bones when they are received. Christensen says it’s not common but it happens. Christensen did not remove the soft tissue from the bone because she could see everything she needed to see.

9:30 a.m. We now see photos of the sacrum – the bottom of the spine – which is still attached to some vertebrae.

9:28 a.m. The next exhibit shows a sharp trauma from the previous bone. The photo also shows the bone was in a fresh state.

9:26 a.m. There is thermal damage on this bone consistent with fire or heat.

9:24 a.m. We now see photos of the right hip bone. There are six sharp trauma locations on the bone.

9:23 a.m. Christensen designated every bone an item number. There was thermal alteration to the top part of the hip bone.

9:22 a.m. More than 100 bones were submitted to Christensen. Some were more broken and thermally damaged than others.

9:21 a.m. None of the marks were consistent with dismemberment, Christensen says. You wouldn’t see sharp trauma on the pelvis area if someone was trying to dismember.

9:20 a.m. Wixom asks if the sharp trauma could have occurred naturally or disease. Christensen says no – sharp trauma happens from an external force. Wixom asks Christensen if she has experience identifying injury to bone that could occur from dismemberment. She does.

9:19 a.m. The next photos document detailed views of the same sharp trauma locations we saw on the previous slide. The bone was in a fresh state, Christensen says. She does not know whether the trauma occurred before or after death. The marks are consistent with both.

9:17 a.m. We now see a CT scan of the pelvic bone and Christensen points out sharp trauma locations. There are several spots.

9:15 a.m. Wixom asks Christensen to describe trauma as photos of the left upper hip bone are shown on the screen. They are brown and black. Christensen says there were numerous sharp traumas on Tylee’s bone. On the photo on the screen, there are five blunt and sharp trauma locations.

9:13 a.m. I’m aware there is no sound on the live feed. We have told court staff. We see part of the upper and lower jaw on the screen. There are signs the bones have been burned.

9:09 a.m. Wixom shows a diagram of a skeleton. Christensen points out where the femurs are on the graphic. The bones are burned and Christensen says that is consistent with thermal damage – it’s discolored, black and gray. Christensen is not able to say whether the burns happened before or after Tylee’s death but she says burning normally happens after death. One of the femurs have evidence of carnivore scavenging.

9:05 a.m. Boyce back on the bench. The photos will be shown to jurors and those of us in the courtroom but they will not be shown on the livestream. The first picture shows Tylee’s left femur and right femur.

9:02 a.m. Wixom moves to admit photos of Tylee’s remains and a demonstrative exhibit. Boyce asks for a quick sidebar. The attorneys leave the courtroom with the judge.

9 a.m. Christensen did an analysis of Tylee’s remains. She examined the remains visually, microscopically, by taking measurements and by using x-rays.

8:58 a.m. Bio-mechanically fresh bones still have the bending quality. Older bones fracture in different ways. She compares it to a fresh twig versus a dry branch, Christensen says.

8:56 a.m. Wixom says the skeleton can be analyzed visually and under microscope to determine if they were damaged. Thermally altered means bones have been damaged by heat or fire. Signs include discoloration and easily fractured.

8:54 a.m. Christensen works at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. She analyzes human skeletal remains.

8:50 a.m. FBI Forensic Anthropologist Angi Christensen is called to the stand. Wixom will be questioning her. Boyce asks for a brief sidebar.

8:48 a.m. Blake follows up by asking if both Chad and Lori were looking for malachite when their spouses were still alive. Heideman says they did. Nothing further.

8:47 a.m. Prior asks if people who Chad and Lori knew joined them at the temple. Heideman only looked at the temple records of Chad and Lori. Prior has nothing further.

8:45 a.m. Heideman says she could not tell if Chad’s intent was to write a book. Prior asks about Chad searching for malachite in March 2018. He didn’t know Lori Vallow at that time. Prior asks if Lori Vallow did most of the Google searching for malachite. Heideman says she would need to check her records. Heideman says Chad regularly attended the temple “regardless of his infidelity or affair.”

8:44 a.m. Prior asks Heideman if she could determine whether there were chapter breaks in the Chad and Elena story. She says in the emails that were sent, it appeared there were chapter breaks in some but not others. Prior asks if this could have been another book Chad was writing. “I don’t know if he intended to publish it,” Heideman says.

8:43 a.m. Blake has nothing further. Prior will now cross examine.

8:42 a.m. Heideman reads more messages between Lori and Chad. “I love you more. That’s so hot. I just need you more than ever,” Lori writes to Chad. On Aug. 10, 2019, Chad sends Lori, “You are amazing. Please save that segment. I want to read it with you naked and then relive it all.”

8:41 a.m. “Elena’s magic hand has gripped the storm and they stare into each other’s eyes as intense waves wash over them,” a text reads. Blake asks Heideman what storm meant. “It appeared to be a name for Chad’s penis.” Chad is smiling.

8:38 a.m. “He kissed her deeply as their breathing slow. He held her tightly before they began another round of pleasurable bonding,” reads one of the texts from Chad to Lori. “That is pretty incredible,” followed by fire emojis. On Aug. 9, 2019, “The intensity of each encounter on my mind. Each one greater than the last (Fire emoji, fire emoji),” from Chad to Lori. Chad says, “I completely agree. We were definitely in new territory in your bedroom.”

8:35 a.m. Heideman found additional text messages regarding the James and Elena story. Blake has them on paper for her to review. The messages are from the lollytime iCloud. The contents of the lollytime iCloud account have been admitted for evidence. Blake asks Heideman to review some of them.

8:34 a.m. Heideman is on the stand. Blake will be questioning her.

8:32 a.m. Judge Steven Boyce is on the bench and the jurors are being brought in.

8:27 a.m. Chad Daybell is wearing a light checkered dress shirt with a tie and is sitting next to John Prior, his attorney. Rob Wood (Madison Co. Prosecutor), Lindsey Blake (Fremont Co. Prosecutor), Rocky Wixom (Fremont Co. Deputy Prosecutor) and Ingrid Batey (AG Special Attorney) are at the prosecution table.

8:20 a.m. We are entering week six of Chad Daybell’s murder trial and FBI Tactical Specialist Nicole Heideman will be back on the stand this morning continuing her testimony about the James and Elena love story. You can get caught up on what she said on Friday here.