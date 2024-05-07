LIVE UPDATES | Zulema Pastenes, Alex Cox's widow, takes the stand on day 18 of Chad Daybell murder trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

11:54 a.m. Blake says Prior has not followed the rules on admitting the exhibit. Boyce is ready to rule. He says to admit the entire exhibit would be premature, and he denies the admission. We are now breaking for lunch. Be back at 1 p.m.

11:52 a.m. Prior moves to admit the entire interview that is over 3 hours long. Prior says he plans to call Zulema back during his defense. Blake objects to admitting the evidence as a cumulative waste of time. She says there have to be inconsistencies in the testimony versus the police interview, and there haven’t been any shown.

11:51 a.m. Prior plays a clip and asks her to identify the people in the video. She is there along with her attorney, Garrett Smith, Det. Hermosillo and someone she believes is an FBI agent – Ricky Wright.

11:49 a.m. Prior says the exhibit is from a police interview with Zulema from Oct. 2, 2020. The interview is over three hours long. Prior will play a clip for Zulema to identify.

11:46 a.m. Prior asks to admit a recording. Prosecutors ask to approach. Boyce says there is an issue that needs to be discussed outside the presence of the jury. The jurors are dismissed for lunch while the matter is argued.

11:41 a.m. Prior asks about demons being cast out of bodies. He asks if she ever discussed the topic of killing anyone. She says no. She says Chad and Lori taught that if the casting was successful, the demon would be cast out, and the body could die.

11:40 a.m. Zulema would practice in her mind how to predict the weather. Prior asks if she was ever successful at predicting the weather. She pauses and says, “I don’t believe so.”

11:38 a.m. Prior asks Zulema if she believes she has any special gift. She says no. Prior asks if she believes she can predict the weather. She says no. Prior asks if she ever believed in the past she could predict the weather. Zulema says yes. Chad and Lori told her she could predict the weather. Chad told her to practice how to predict the weather.

11:36 a.m. Prior asks if, in the LDS faith, blessings are unusual. Zulema says they are not. Prior asks about light and dark and if anyone can determine who is light and dark. Chad told Zulema he had access to his portal and was getting information from the spirit world about light and dark.

11:33 a.m. Prior asks about the weekend Chad stayed at Lori’s house and they played basketball together outside. Prior asks how many people were staying at Lori’s house. Zulema says 4-5. Prior asks if there was any romantic interest between Chad and Lori at the time. Zulema said there didn’t appear to be. Lori was being flirtatious with Chad while playing basketball, Zulema says, and Lori said, “Are you scared of me?” Zulema understood it to mean that Lori was asking if Chad was scared of being alone with her.

11:32 a.m. Prior asks about the St. George meeting where Chad was speaking and selling books. Prior asks if Lori was pursuing Chad. Zulema says she was very flirtatious toward him, and she was the aggressor.

11:30 a.m. Prior asks Zulema if she has been granted immunity by cooperating with the police. She says that is true. He asks how many times she has spoken to the police. Zulema says she has spoken to law enforcement several times.

11:29 a.m. Prior asks Zulema about her ability to judge people’s character. “I believe that I have been an overly trusting person,” Zulema responds.

11:27 a.m. Prior asks about Zulema’s professional skills and experiences. She has worked as an insurance company manager, an instructional assistant and she currently works for vocational rehabilitation. Prior asks Zulema if she considers herself to be an educated person. Zulema says yes.

11:26 a.m. Chad talked about his near-death experiences, and after his near-death experience, he no longer had a veil and could see into the spirit world.

11:24 a.m. Zulema recalls meeting Chad at a Preparing a People conference in Mesa when she bought some of his books. These were classes on preparing for emergencies and preparing for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

11:21 a.m. Zulema met Melanie Gibb when she moved near her home in 2017, and they attended the same Latter-day Saint ward. Gibb invited Zulema to a meeting at her house in Sept. 2018. Zulema met Lori at this meeting for the first time. The purpose of the meeting was for Lori to share her testimony. Lori shared that she had visitations from angels and the angel Moroni. Lori also said she was a personal witness of Jesus Christ and had a physical meeting with Jesus.

11:19 a.m. Prior asks if Melanie Gibb ever contributed to the Seven Gatherers. Zulema says it is possible, but she doesn’t recall. Prior asks Zulema if she remembers anyone sending emails in the Seven Gatherers. Zulema says there were a few. Zulema says it wasn’t a club – it was an email address that was shared among the group.

11:18 a.m. Zulema says Seven Gatherers was an email address that was formed by lady in the group – maybe Christina. A few ladies emailed back and forth, but there was never a formal meeting or discussion about the group. An email address and password were shared in the group.

11:16 a.m. They shared information and articles with each other via email. Prior asks if the group was very familiar with the words “Seven Gatherers.” Zulema says yes. Melanie Gibb and Melani Pawlowski previously testified that they did not know what Seven Gatherers was.

11:14 a.m. Prior begins by asking about the Seven Gatherers. Nicole, Christina, Serena, Melanie Gibb, Melani Pawlowski, Lori and Zulema were the members. They would gather in person and on Zoom to share information and do castings.

11:13 a.m. Blake has no further questions. Prior will now cross-examine.

11:12 a.m. Chad told Zulema that she had been on the earth when Jesus Christ came to the Americas and she had been killed with Lori in a very violent way – she had been raped, killed and her body was dismembered.

11:10 a.m. Zulema says Alex’s demeanor changed quite a bit after the call. He’s normally joking and laughing. After the call, he was very quiet, somber, kept to himself and started saying things to Zulema that didn’t make sense. “I think I’m going to be their fall guy,” Zulema quotes him as saying. Zulema asked what that meant. Alex wouldn’t say anything. Zulema was getting frustrated with Alex. She walked back and forth to talk with him. “I think I’m being their fall guy,” he said. “Zulema, either I am a man of God or I am not.”

11:08 a.m. The night before Alex died, Chad and Lori called him to say Tammy’s body was getting exhumed. It seemed strange to Zumela that the body was getting exhumed and that Lori and Chad were telling Alex this news. Zulema asked Alex, “If they exhume her body, are you going to be tied to anything that happened to Tammy?” Alex said no.

11:07 a.m. The Saturday before Alex died, he said he was going to Mexico for the day. He left in the morning and was fine but came back sick that night. As Zulema speaks, many jurors are taking notes.

11:06 a.m. When Alex visited for Thanksgiving, he read the patriarchal blessing Chad had given him to Zulema. As Alex read it, he cried “because he really believed what was in there.” Alex died on Dec. 12, 2019.

11:06 a.m. Zulema learned Tylee and JJ were missing from Melanie Gibb. Zulema talked to Alex about it, but he didn’t say anything. The last information Zulema had from Lori was JJ was with Kay. Zulema wondered why Kay would be asking for a welfare check if she’s the one who had JJ. Alex just said, “Yeah, huh.”

11:05 a.m. Zulema says Chad and Alex became very close over time. Alex believed what Chad told him and would do what Chad asked “especially because he would tell him what to do through a blessing, and it was Jesus Christ telling him what to do.”

11:03 a.m. Alex relied on Lori and Chad “for everything,” Zulema says. Alex and Lori were very close. Chad told Alex the only reason he had come to earth at this time was to be Lori’s protector. Alex took that to heart and believed he was there to protect his sister.

11:02 a.m. Zulema often turned to Chad for spiritual answers. Alex went to spend Thanksgiving at Zulema’s house in Arizona. He told her that he had seen Chad and Lori before he went to Arizona, but they stopped returning his texts and calls. Alex was very upset. He said, “Can you believe they are being such jerks after I helped them? Now they don’t even want to talk to me.”

11:01 a.m. Chad had a pendulum in his back pocket. Zulema asked a question, and Chad pulled it out and said, “We could ask.” Zulema said, “No, thank you.” She had never seen the pendulum before.

11 a.m. On the way back from Hawaii, Chad and Lori had a layover in Gilbert. They were staying at a hotel and asked Zulema to pick them up and take them to the airport. Zulema asked where JJ was. Lori said she had given JJ to Kay Woodcock. Chad and Lori were acting like newlyweds – “they couldn’t keep their hands from each other.” Neither of them appeared sad – they were very happy and giggly.

10:57 a.m. Zulema and Alex began officially dating on Oct. 31, 2019. They got engaged at Alex’s apartment in Rexburg on Nov. 7. Alex gave Zulema a diamond ring – size 5. Alex and Zulema didn’t know where Chad and Lori were but while they were visiting, they received photos of Chad and Lori getting married on the beach in Hawaii.

10:56 a.m. Zulema was at home in Arizona when Gibb called and said Tammy died. Lori said the day after Tammy’s funeral, Chad was going to move into Lori’s apartment. From the beginning, Chad and Lori talked about the need of them being together to start their missions to build Zion and gather 144,000.

10:54 a.m. Zulema spoke to Alex that day about her new car. They did not discuss the casting, and Alex did not talk about what he had done that night. Zulema learned from Melanie Gibb about Tammy’s death. Lori told Zulema that Chad and Lori had received new information from angels that taught them how to do a successful casting to finally cast out a demon. Lori said that’s what happened to Tammy.

10:53 a.m. Zulema says she learned much later that someone had attempted to shoot Tammy that night. The night of the casting, Zulema says Lori was on the phone and was very irate and upset. Zulema says Lori was calling the person on the phone “moron, idiot, stupid,” and was so mad. After she hung up, Lori said, “Idiot can’t do anything by himself.”

10:51 a.m. This was the same day of the “paintball” gun incident in Tammy’s driveway. Zulema, Lori and Melani Pawlowski gathered at Melani’s house for a casting. Lori said they had never information on how to do castings and this time the cosmos would be involved. It was just Zulema and Lori in this casting.

10:50 a.m. Blake asks Zulema if she ever heard anyone talk about The Book of Life. Chad said he had access to The Book of Life so he could read someone’s life, past, present and future. Chad never showed the book to Zulema. Zulema recalls hearing that Tammy had been possessed by demons and had become a zombie. Zulema participated on a casting on Tammy on Oct. 9, 2019.

10:48 a.m. The next page shows the names James and Elaina – meaning Chad and Lori. Seven children are listed underneath their names. Melani Pawlowski, JJ Vallow are listed under the names of James and Elaina. Zulema saw these documents for the first time on paper, and the ratings were on Chad’s computer.

10:46 a.m. Many people in Lori’s family were rated as dark. All of Chad’s children were rated as light, Zulema says. JJ and Tylee were deemed zombies and possessed.

10:44 a.m. Blake moves to admit some exhibits. The first one we see shows two pages. There are handwritten names on the side. The names of Chad’s children are written on the paper. On the other side of the page, there are names of the Cox family with ratings. Zulema says Chad provided all of the ratings.

10:41 a.m. Zulema expressed her concerns to Lori and she responded, “Don’t worry about it. Melly (meaning Melani P., Lori’s niece) had enough money for all of us.” Zulema later asked Melani about this and she had no idea Lori had said this.

10:40 a.m. We are back in the courtroom. Zulema continues her testimony by saying she did not want to move to Rexburg. She had no family, ties, jobs, etc. but Chad pushed for her to move.

10:10 a.m. Zulema did not want to move to Rexburg. She was not dating Alex at the time but they were getting to know each other. Chad gave Alex a blessing and started the same way – that Jesus was next to him and telling Chad what to say. Alex started sobbing when Chad told him all his sins were forgiven. Morning break time. Back in 20-30 minutes.

10:08 a.m. During the trip, Zulema observed Chad and Lori being very romantic with each other. Zulema went to Mesa Falls with Alex, Lori and Chad. Alex was driving, and Zulema was in the front. Chad and Lori were in the back seat hugging and kissing. Chad gave Zulema a blessing during her visit. He said, “Jesus Christ is standing right next to me, and he’s saying this to you: ‘All of your sins are forgiven.’ And he’s telling you it’s time for you to leave Babylon and move to Rexburg.”

10:07 a.m. Zulema says Lori got rid of the service dog. After Melanie Gibb visited Rexburg, she and Zulema got together. Gibb said she learned during her trip to Rexburg that JJ had become a zombie.

10:06 a.m. Before Lori moved to Rexburg, she had told Zulema a few times that Tylee had been possessed by a dark spirit named Hillary. Lori got that information from Chad. Lori told Zulema that JJ was being attacked in the middle of the night by dark spirits, and they couldn’t get him, so the spirits would enter JJ’s service dog.

10:05 a.m. Zulema visited Rexburg in September 2019. She stayed in Alex’s apartment and visited Lori’s. Zulema never saw Tylee. Lori said Tylee “had to be freed,” and when Zulema asked for an explanation, Lori put her hand against Zulema’s face and said, “Don’t ask.” Lori never provided any information about where Tylee was. JJ was there.

10:01 a.m. Lori moved to Rexburg with Tylee, JJ and Alex at the end of August 2019. Zulema asked Lori what she was going to do in Rexburg. Lori said she would live off the $6,000/month Social Security benefits. Lori told Zulema that if anything ever happened to Charles, he had a $1 million policy and Lori was the beneficiary. Lori was very upset that Charles changed the beneficiary before he died, and Lori was not getting the $1 million.

10 a.m. Right after Charles was killed, Chad and Alex were acting like really close friends. Zulema recalls hearing about zombie at Firebirds and the term kept coming up. Alex believed there were zombies and told Zulema if he ever turned into a zombie “just shoot me in the face.”

9:55 a.m. During the same meeting, Chad said JJ was going to die young – probably soon – and he was going to come right back to earth as Colby Ryan’s son. Chad gave Zulema a blessing. He said he was telling her what Jesus Christ wanted him to say and that Zulema needed to move to Rexburg. Chad said Zulema was going to get married soon. Zulema had zero ties to Rexburg. Chad also gave Alex a blessing. Alex told Zulema that Chad said he also needed to move to Rexburg and Alex was going to be one of the warriors who was going to fight invasions from other countries. Rexburg was going to be a place of safety, and Alex was going to play a key role in being one of the defenders of the area. Zulema says Alex bought into it 100% “so much that Chad was leaving the following day to go back to Rexburg and right then Alex booked a flight to go to Rexburg with Chad so he could see the sites.”

9:53 a.m. Chad said his and Lori’s mission in this life was to build Zion and gather the 144,000. Lori and Chad said they were the leaders of the group. Blake asks Zulema about the Church of the Firstborn. Chad said he was the head of the church, and he was the one who would gather people who belonged to the church.

9:52 a.m. Chad said Tammy was going to die early, and he had a portal in his house where he would get communication and instruction from the spirit world. He got information through the portal that Tammy was going to die soon. Lori told Zulema that Chad created a portal for her in her closet and this is where they communicated with each other.

9:51 a.m. Zulema asked Chad why he and Lori were together like that when Chad was still married to Tammy. Chad said he and Lori had been married to each other seven times before in other lives, and they had been exalted together in other worlds. They were to be together in this life because they had a mission together, and their spouses would understand because of the mission they needed to complete. Lori said it didn’t count for them.

9:49 a.m. Zulema asked Alex if he was going OK. He said, “Yeah, why?” Zulema said, “Because you just shot someone.” Alex responded, “Zulema – he was a zombie!” Alex 100% believed what Chad was telling him, Zulema says. Zulema saw Chad in August 2019 when he came to visit Lori’s house. Lori and Chad were physically romantic, holding hands, she sat on his lap, they hugged and touched each other like girlfriend and boyfriend. Zulema had never seen them that physical before.

9:47 a.m. Lori told Zulema that Charles had come over to take JJ to school. Charles had left his phone in the house, and Lori started looking through it. Lori said Charles came back inside and demanded his phone. Lori didn’t want to give it to him so they started fighting. Alex and Tylee were both there. Tylee walked into the room with a bat telling Charles to leave. Charles took the bat away and hit Alex on the back of the head with the bat. Alex took his gun out and shot Charles.

9:45 a.m. Zulema says the teachings of Chad and Lori evolved. Zulema says the castings on Hiplos were never successful. The day after Charles died, Lori asked Zulema to come to her and that’s when Lori told Zulema that Charles was dead. Lori seemed quiet and somber, Zulema says. Alex seemed normal.

9:43 a.m. Blake shows another page from Zulema’s journal. It is the order in which castings were performed – cast out, burn, dispel, banish, expel, purge, evict. The next page shows the order of the priesthood – dispel, encapsulated, cast out, burn out, escorted, sealed.

9:40 a.m. It seemed weird that Lori moved with Charles to Texas after all the problems and fighting they had – and the fact Charles was possessed. Blake asks Zulema about the Seven Gathers. This was a group of women who got together to do castings. The Seven Gathers were Christina, Nicole, Serena, Melanie Gibb, Melani Pawlowski, Lori and Zulema. Most of the time the group would turn to Lori for answers, who got her information from Chad.

9:37 a.m. Chad and Lori said Alex’s spiritual status had changed so he was now able to come to the casting. Lori gave assignments to the group, and Alex was always the warrior. Zulema says after the second casting, Lori called Chad, and Chad said it had been successful. Later on, the group found out that another dark spirit had entered Charles’ body. This dark spirit was a high dark spirit – an experienced demon who had done this before to others. This demon was called Hiplos.

9:35 a.m. Lori called Chad after the casting, and Chad said it was a success – the casting had worked. Later on, Chad said Ned had been cast out, but another dark spirit took over Charles’ body. This evil spirit was named Garrett. Another casting was held with the same people, but Alex also joined in.

9:31 a.m. Zulema said Lori once mentioned she and Charles were having financial issues, but there weren’t any other problems that Lori spoke about. In March 2019, Zulema had Gibb, Christina, Nicole, Serena and Lori come over for a casting of Charles. Lori explained that everyone needed to hold hands, and she gave everyone a different part to say. They then casted the evil spirit out of Charles. Charles was not physically present. Zulema says throughout the entire casting, Lori was in communication with Chad, and Chad was giving instructions.

9:30 a.m. The first time Lori talked about someone being possessed by a dark spirit or demon was during their lunch at Firebirds. Zulema had never heard about dark spirits coming into bodies. Lori said that’s what happened to Charles Vallow, her then-husband, and Charles was now possessed by a dark spirit named Ned. Lori got this information from Chad.

9:25 a.m. The next page from Zulema’s journal shows 24 people on the earth who were part of a council. The name Serena is on the diagram. Chad said Serena was no longer light and was moving toward the dark side. She was a very dark high priestess, according to Chad. Blake asks what caused Serena to move to the dark list. Zulema says Chad didn’t give any reason – it was a mystery to her. Zulema later found out that Serena had questioned Chad about his teaching of not needing repentance. Because she questioned him, Chad deemed her dark.

9:24 a.m. Because Zulema had already been exalted in another world, Chad told her she was on this earth now to help and assist the work of God. Chad said there was no need for repentance if you had already been exalted in another world. Lori used to say all the time, “It doesn’t count for me,” and “It doesn’t count for you either,” Zulema says. Lori would hit something and say, “Doesn’t count for me.” Zulema says all this information came from Chad.

9:22 a.m. Blake asks what Chad taught about exaltation. Zulema says after you experience a probationary time, you become a righteous person who is spiritually minded. You then become exalted and have a place in the celestial realm. Zulema says it’s taught in her church that people can become exalted, but the way Chad was teaching was different. He taught that if you came in another world, you became exalted so you already had your place in the celestial world.

9:21 a.m. The next part of the receipt shows Lori drew Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. After that, there was council of 12, council of 48, etc. All of this was being given to Lori by Chad, Zulema says.

9:19 a.m. Lori wrote on the receipt the numbers of people on the earth who were 2s, 3s, etc. There were billions of 2s, billions of 3, only 1,200 people were 4.1 light, 7,000 4.2, only 700 4.3, and only one person who is a 6 light and a 6 dark. Equal number on light and dark.

9:17 a.m. Lori drew the diagram on the restaurant receipt. Zulema kept the receipt. Blake shows the receipt on the screen. It displays eternal rounds at the top, the five worlds where one could come, and the bottom of the receipt shows Chad rating people on whether they are light or dark.

9:15 a.m. The lunch was at Firebirds. They had lunch again at the same restaurant Feb./March 2019. Chad was not there. During the lunch, Lori made a diagram similar to the one Zulema had written down. Lori went through the creations and worlds and ratings of people.

9:13 a.m. Chad told Zulema she was going through the vibration process. The next page of the journal shows one of the circles of the entire creation – all the times a person comes to one of the worlds. It shows how a person moves up in a spiritual descent – 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, etc. The left hand side shows what happens to a person if they become dark. Zulema was rated 4.2 – according to Chad. Chad discerned light and dark.

9:10 a.m. The exhibit is entries from a journal Zulema kept in 2019. The first page we see on the screen lays out what Chad taught about three phrases of translation – emotional, spiritual and physical. Each one would go from 0-100%, vibrations would go from 0-1000% and around 80% there is a big test in order for you to get to 100%. Then you move on to the next phase.

9:06 a.m. Zulema had never heard anything like this before, but she was open to it. Blake moves to admit another exhibit. Boyce asks for a brief sidebar.

9:03 a.m. Chad told Zulema she lived in different worlds. She had come to the third world five times, to the fourth world four times and to the fifth world four times. Chad told Zulema he was the brother of Heavenly Father and Jesus. In another creation, he had been the Holy Ghost. On the diagram, there is a circle with the word “limbo.” Chad and Lori told Zulema that when a person passes away, there was a small time where the body was a viable body. It could be occupied by a dark spirit or demon. Because the body no longer has its original spirit, the spirit could not move to the spirit world but would go to limbo.

9 a.m. Chad told Zulema about her past lives and gave her a rating – a 4.2 light. Blakes moves to admit an exhibit Zulema drew after speaking with Chad. It is shown on the screen. Zulema explains that Chad and Lori were teaching that in one realm of creation, there were five different worlds to which one person could come to.

8:57 a.m. Zulema said Lori and Melanie Gibb started a podcast, and Chad was going to be a guest. After the podcast, Chad said he wanted to go to lunch because he had information he needed to give to Zulema. Lori, Gibb, Chad and Zulema all went together. Lori and Chad didn’t want Gibb to hear what Chad was going to tell Zulema. Chad said he would call Zulema later. When he called, he said he was able to read people’s past lives and he wanted to give Zulema a reading of her past lives.

8:56 a.m. The day after the conference, Lori was supposed to have a meeting at her house. Zulema did not go to the house but instead went to the temple. When Zulema walked into the celestial room, Chad and Lori were sitting together. They both stood up and walked to Zulema. Lori told Zulema not to tell anyone that they were in the temple.

8:54 a.m. Chad said there were three phases to translation: the physical part, the spiritual part and the third part she can’t remember. With each part, you go up on vibration and when you hit 100, you move onto the next phase. Zulema had never heard translation taught this way, but she was open to the idea.

8:53 a.m. Chad praised Zulema a lot during the blessing. During that weekend, everyone gathered in a room. There were around 6-7 women there – no other men. Chad sat in the middle of the room and he taught everyone the doctrine of translation. Charles was out of town with JJ so Lori could have the house for guests.

8:51 a.m. Chad gave Zulema a blessing during that weekend. Zulema says usually when you receive a blessing, it is tailored to the specific needs you may have at that time. This blessing was different. “It was almost as if Chad was looking into the future for me and he was telling me how special of a person I was, how many gifts I had and all the things that I was going to do in the future. It was very, very different than what I used to.”

8:50 a.m. At another conference near Lori’s home, Lori had a gathering afterward at her house. Zulema attended and went outside with Chad and Lori. Lori started playing basketball and asked Chad to play with her. “It was very uncomfortable for me. I felt like a third wheel, so I said I was going to go inside the house. Chad said he was going to go inside with her. Lori said, ‘Why are you going inside – are you scared of me?'”

8:49 a.m. Chad told Lori that they were the angels who were supposed to gather the 144,000, according to Zulema.

8:47 a.m. On the way home from the conference, Lori asked Zulema and Melanie to search the scriptures for certain things – anything to do with James the Less and Doctrine and Covenants 77:11 (which has to do with the 144,000). Lori didn’t expand on why she wanted information on James the Less. Lori later told Zulema that Chad had told her in a previous life that they had been married and Chad was James the Less, who was one of Jesus Christ’s disciples. Lori was his wife, and her name in that previous life was Helena.

8:46 a.m. Zulema recalls Lori being flirtatious and “putting on the moves” on Chad when they first met. Chad was “very giggly” and laughing a lot with her. Zulema knew Lori was married to Charles Vallow. Zulema also knew Chad was married.

8:45 a.m. Zulema met Chad at a conference in Mesa in the summer of 2018. Zulema says she did not stay in contact with Chad but she stayed in touch with Lori. She developed a friendship with Lori after the St. George conference in 2018. Zulema traveled with Lori, Melanie Gibb, Michelle and another woman to the conference.

8:44 a.m. Zulema’s attorney, Garrett Smith, is in the courtroom. He also represents Ian and Melani Pawlowski. Lindsey Blake is questioning Zulema. She asks Zulema how she met Lori Vallow. They met in 2018 at Melanie Gibb’s house.

8:41 a.m. Next witness for the state: Zulema Pastenes. She was married to Alex Cox and was very close with Chad and Lori.

8:38 a.m. Attorneys are back at their tables. Boyce is on the bench. Jurors are being brought in.

8:33 a.m. The attorneys are meeting with Judge Boyce in chambers.

8:28 a.m. There are likely 50-60 people in the gallery today – one of the busiest days we have seen. Larry Woodcock is here. Rex Conner, Lori Vallow’s uncle, is also here.

8:25 a.m. We are back in the courtroom for day 18 of Chad Daybell’s trial. He’s in a light blue shirt with a red tie. He is seated next to John Prior. At the prosecution table – Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood, Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake, Fremont County Dep. Prosecutor Rocky Wixom and Special Prosecutor Ingrid Batey.