Local soccer team holding fundraiser after being selected to represent Idaho at regionals in Hawaii - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local soccer team was selected to represent Idaho at the regional championships in Hawaii, and the team is asking for the community’s support to help with the expenses associated with the trip.

The PFC Premier 2011 boys soccer team was selected by the Idaho Youth Soccer Association to compete in the Far West Regional Championships. The event will take place in Honolulu, Hawaii, from June 21 to 27.

“It is a great honor especially because this 2011 group has been working for a long time, since they were five or six years old,” Lorena Palacios, director of PFC, told EastIdahoNews.com.

The team — which features 15 players made up of athletes who are 12 years old — recently became the undefeated state champions. Lorena said this is the first time a team of boys from a soccer club in east Idaho has been named state champions.

“We have a really good group of kids and I know we can go for something else,” Hector Palacios, head coach, stated. “Our goal is to go for something else (regionals), not just state champions.”

He added, “I know we can do it because they want it. It’s been a good journey with these kids. They’ve been training and practicing hard. We are where we need to be.”

Courtesy PFC

In an effort to raise funds and secure sponsorships to cover the team and player expenses for their trip to Hawaii, the club is holding a fundraiser on May 19 and June 9. The event will start at 10 a.m. both days and be held at the Old Butte Soccer Complex, located 1055 North 26th West in Idaho Falls.

“We’re going to be selling food — traditional Hispanic food — and there will be a raffle or two,” Lorena explained. “(So people can) either buy a raffle ticket or they can also enjoy some delicious food.”

Their goal is to reach $30,000 and as of Thursday evening they were at $12,000. Donations can also be made to the team on Venmo by clicking here.

“We’ve been getting a great backup from the community and it’s awesome,” Lorena said.

For businesses who become a sponsor for the team, their logo will be featured on the team’s training shirts and displayed on a banner at their matches.

“We have such a young age of boys that are very excited to make a trip to Hawaii to represent our state so it’ll be awesome that we are able as a community to support their dream and hopefully not let their families worry about any expenses but them focusing on the games,” Lorena said.

Along with the trip to Hawaii, the club will be hosting tryouts and a soccer camp in June. More information on that can be found here.