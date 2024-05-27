Local soldier who sacrificed his life for comrades during WWII is being memorialized 80 years after his death - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – When Virgil Brown said goodbye to his wife and her son from a previous marriage, he fully expected he would see them again. But he didn’t.

The 22-year-old Idaho Falls man, known as Bud to friends and family, enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II and was deployed overseas in 1943. The following year, he was killed while saving his comrades under enemy fire on the beaches of Normandy six weeks after the D-Day invasion.

His body was later buried at the Normandy American Cemetery. His name is etched on a headstone in the shape of a white cross that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, according to researcher Kelly Smyth. For many years, Bud’s remains and whereabouts were unknown to those who knew him, except for members of his extended family.

Smyth, a history teacher in Caldwell, learned of Brown about 10 years ago while doing a research project with one of her students in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of the Normandy invasion. Smyth tells EastIdahoNews.com it made the project extra special to learn about a soldier from her home state whose story was “lost in time.”

“We were honored to be a part of researching this phenomenal man. He won the distinguished service cross, which is second only to the medal of honor,” Smyth says.

Pete Revell, a British historian, heard about Smyth’s project. He lives part-time in Dangy, France, a city that was liberated from German occupation because of Brown’s actions. Revell worked with the mayor of Dangy to create a memorial honoring Brown and two other men who helped him. It will be dedicated this summer on the 80th anniversary of his death.

Virgil Brown’s medals and headstone | Photos provided by Kelly Smyth

Brown’s background

Brown was born in Idaho Falls on August 31, 1921 to Edwin and Carrie Brown, according to a web page created by Smyth and Emma Campbell. He was the second of five kids and the only son.

He attended Idaho Falls High School and was a halfback on the football team.

Brown joined the Idaho National Guard in 1940 and enlisted in the U.S. Army the following year.

While training with the 183rd Field Artillery Battalion in Yakima, Washington, he met Betty Wyatt Laidler and her young son, Gary. He and Betty were married on Feb. 3, 1943.

Brown met his family one last time in Pocatello before his deployment on Oct. 19, 1943.

First sergeant Brown was with his artillery battalion in Sainte-Lô, France on July 28, 1944 when they were unexpectedly attacked from behind by German forces.

A citation on his Distinguished Service Cross explains what happened.

“First Sergeant Brown, with complete disregard for his own safety, courageously led his men through incessant automatic weapons and small arms fire in a vicious counterattack. Surprised by a sudden burst of fire from a well-concealed machine gun, Brown daringly charged the gun emplacement. Although seriously wounded by a burst of fire from the gun, he continued his heroic advance until he was again hit and mortally wounded.”

Larry Manion, Brown’s nephew from Texas who has a second home in Victor, says it was several weeks to a month before the family was notified of Bud’s death. Two of Bud’s sisters were told by a friend that a telegram was sent to their parent’s house. Manion’s mom, one of Brown’s other sisters, was in Virginia with her dad at the time and didn’t find out until later.

“My grandfather (Bud’s dad) served in World War I. Losing his son over there was a real blow for him,” Manion says. “It was hard on all of them.”

Bud’s parents chose to have their son’s body buried in Normandy. Manion isn’t sure why they made that decision.

A memorial service was held in Idaho Falls, but Manion’s mom was unable to attend.

“I have been to (the cemetery where Bud is buried),” says Manion. “One thing on my dad’s bucket list was to go to that cemetery and visit Uncle Bud’s grave. Me and my wife were never able to do that with him.”

Old Brown family photo provided by Larry Manion. Bud is pictured in the bottom right hand corner.

Remembering Brown

Though Brown never saw his family after his deployment, he continued to write letters. A letter dated July 20, 1944, was the last letter he wrote before his death. An excerpt from that letter contains a casual remark “about the weather, how hard training was” and an inquiry about “how everyone was” at home.

Eighty years later, it’s a stark reminder of how fragile life is.

Betty and her son, Gary, have since passed away as well. Manion says Betty remarried about six years after Brown’s death. She moved back to Yakima, Washington and died in 2010 of natural causes. Gary died in 2017, but Manion isn’t sure what caused his death.

Though Bud’s grave has never officially been recognized by his family, Manion says they talked about and remembered him as a family every Memorial Day. Manion is unable to attend the dedication of Bud’s memorial in France but he’s grateful that his uncle is being recognized.

As for Smyth, she say it’s “an honor to uncover his story” and share it with the world.

“They (Bud and the other two men who sacrificed their lives) should be honored and remembered (so) … future generations will never forget his sacrifice,” Smyth says.

The 183rd Field Artillery Battalion with their 15mm Howitzers, 1943 | Courtesy National Archives and Records Administration via Kelly Smyth

Lela and Glenn Manion (Bud’s nephew) were invited to watch training exercises in Yakima, Washington. | Courtesy Glenn Manion via Kelly Smyth

