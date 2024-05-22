Looking back: Mother severely burns hand after clothing catches fire and man steals his brother's car - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of May 20 to May 26 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

RIGBY — A woman was severely burned while in the garage at her home with her children, The Rigby Star reported on May 22, 1919.

Mrs. Wm. H. Jones was in the garage where her boys were cleaning the engine of the car with gasoline.

“It is thought that one of them touched the spark plug with a screw driver, igniting the gasoline and causing the explosion,” The Rigby Star said.

Jones was standing directly in front of the open hood, and the “full force of the flame” hit her left hand and set her clothing on fire.

“She tore the flaming clothing from her and doing so burned her right hand,” the paper stated. “The left hand was very severely burned, the flesh, in parts, hanging in shreds.”

Jones received medical attention where her hand was given “every attention.”

1926-1950

DRIGGS — The Driggs baseball grandstand capsized in high wind and killed a 13-year-old boy and injured two 17-year-old girls, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on May 20, 1932.

Billie Killpack, son of the postmaster in Driggs, died in the incident. Rachel Ure and Zelda Richards were injured but had “greatly improved” since the accident.

“They were both believed well on the way to recovery despite the fact that fear was expressed yesterday that Miss. Ure might have suffered critical injuries to the spine,” the Post Register explained.

1951-1975

TERRETON — Law enforcement was “on the alert” for burglars who stole about $1,500 worth of liquor from the state dispensary at Terreton, the Idaho State Journal reported on May 20, 1957.

“Reported missing were 274 fifths of whiskey, 12 fifths of vodka, 14 pints of vodka, 110 pints of whiskey and 19 fifths of wine,” the article stated.

The burglars entered the store by drilling holes around a lock and a latch.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man told police his car was stolen and that he believed his 18-year-old brother was “the culprit,” the Idaho State Journal reported on May 24, 1977.

“The man said he wanted to prosecute even if the theft suspect turned out to be his brother,” the Journal wrote. “He said the loss of the car, worth about $50, caused him to miss work.”

Two hours later, after police had arrested the younger brother found driving the car, the owner decided to drop the charges. He said he changed his mind about prosecuting after seeing his brother in handcuffs.