Man caught in stolen car with assistance from OnStar accepted into Wood Court - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to a felony for possessing methamphetamine has been granted a position in Bannock County’s problem-solving court.

Darin Edwin Burch, 54, entered the guilty plea after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show. As part of the deal, a felony for grand theft, a misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia and a persistent violator enhancement were all dismissed.

During a Thursday hearing, District Judge Javier Gabiola suspended a prison sentence of five to seven years. He instead sentenced Burch to probation, with a 120-day discretionary jail sentence, and accepted him into the Wood Court treatment program.

Wood Court is one of several problem-solving courts available to people in Idaho. Through the Wood Court program, participants go through drug and mental health treatment programs while submitting to regular urinalysis tests and completing assistance programs that will help them lead a drug-free life.

Burch was arrested in April 2023 after Pocatello police received a tip from OnStar reporting a vehicle theft. Officers found the stolen vehicle using OnStar’s GPS and spoke with the driver, Burch.

Burch admitted to renting the vehicle and not returning it.

While searching the stolen vehicle, officers found methamphetamine and a smoking device.

In addition to the probation and the requirements of completing the Wood Court program — which could take up to two years — Gabiola ordered Burch to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $1,162.50 in fees and fines.