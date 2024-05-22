Michelle Mallard wins in crowded field for Bonneville County Commissioner District 3 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Michelle Mallard emerged victorious Tuesday night in a close, four-way race for Bonneville County Commission District 3. Mallard received 4,114 votes (29.67%) – only 134 ballots more than Alan Steele who came in second place with 3,980 votes (28.71%).

The other two competitors also posted a solid showing with Barrett Hillier receiving 3,020 ballots (21.78%) and Debra Haacke 2,751 ballots (19.84%).

“I think the margin is approximately how many doors I knocked on,” Mallard said Tuesday night. “It’s very exciting that so many people have entrusted me with helping to lead the county, along with Karl Casperson and Jon Walker.”

Mallard said as she spoke with voters on the campaign trail, she was able to identify their top priorities.

“People were certainly concerned with the growth in the county, the stress on the infrastructure and with the growing crime rate,” she said.

She said she brings decades of experience working in the county to this new role.

“I know who the players are for the most part. As a judge, I spent a lot of time listening to people before I made considered decisions, and I think that as a county commissioner, that will be really valuable to know that you don’t make up your mind first,” Mallard said. “You make it up last after you’ve heard from as many people as you possibly can on any issue.”

When asked about her margin of victory, Mallard said, “I guess a win is a win, and it was it was a really interesting race with four candidates. You know, there’s really no way you could figure out what was going to happen I don’t think.”

About the campaign process, Mallard said, “Most people are very kind, and if you’re a candidate you really, really appreciate all those people who support you in any way. It is a very difficult thing to be a candidate, so I applaud those who ran with me, and I know that they appreciate their supporters as well.”

Multiple candidates wished Mallard well on her victory night.

“I want to thank everyone for their support through this election,” Steel wrote to EastIdahoNews.com. “I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the many people I have had the chance to rub shoulders with these last several weeks. I want to thank my fellow candidates for running a clean race and wish Michelle the best in her new role as Bonneville County Commissioner.”

In a statement, Hillier reiterated his support for the election process.

“It takes a lot of courage for someone to run for public office,” he wrote. “Someone wins and someone loses in an election; it’s that simple. I believe in the election process and tonight the voice of the people have chosen Michelle Mallard to be the next Bonneville County Commissioner for District 3.

“Michelle has served the people of Bonneville County for years and I congratulate Michelle for a job well done tonight and wish her the very best.”

While Haacke was disappointed with the results, she wrote in a statement, “I have no regrets! I feel like I worked hard and smart but just didn’t come up with the votes. I met some wonderful people along the way and am so thankful for family and friends’ support. I will stay engaged and informed as to what is happening around our county. We live in a beautiful place filled with beautiful people!!”

In total, 16,605 voters participated in the election, 28% of the 59,052 total registered voters in Bonneville County (not including same day election registrations), Bonneville County Elections Supervisor Helena Welling said.

By comparison, in the 2022 primary election, 19,598 individuals voted, the equivalent of 32.3% of registered voters.