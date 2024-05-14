Nearly 48,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in eastern Idaho waters this month - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – The spring weather in southeast Idaho has been a bit temperamental lately, but just remember that snowflakes and raindrops make for happy fish — and anglers, too!

Look at what’s headed your way in the Southeast Region during the month of May. Nearly 48,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout!

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!

Bear River below Oneida Dam – 3,000 rainbow trout. These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.

Blackfoot Reservoir – 19,000 rainbow trout. Blackfoot Reservoir is located approximately 16 miles north of Soda Springs. It covers 17,000 surface acres when full, making it the second largest reservoir in the Southeast Region! Anglers enjoy fishing for rainbows, cutthroats, and small mouth bass in this body of water. The Bureau of Land Management manages a campground near the reservoir with 16 developed sites available on a first-come, first-served base. There are also day-use sites for picnicking. Other amenities include a boat ramp, drinking water, electrical hook-ups, fire rings, and vault toilets.

Dingle Gravel Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout. This pond is located adjacent to the Bear River east of Dingle in Bear Lake County.

Jensen Grove Park Pond – 2,500 rainbow trout. This 55-acre pond is located within Jensen Grove Park along the greenbelt in the heart of Blackfoot. Park activities and amenities include swimming, boating, jet skiing, a skate park, playground, restrooms, and picnic areas.

Kelly Park Pond (Upper) – 500 rainbow trout. Located in Soda Springs within Arthur Kelly Park, accessing this pond requires a short walk, but it offers a great fishing opportunity for anglers of all ages. Lace up the boots, grab the fishing poles, and take the kids on a nature walk!

Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon in the hills east of Montpelier. It’s a great spot to take kids fishing.

Montpelier Reservoir – 5,000 rainbow trout. This reservoir is located in the hills east of Montpelier at an elevation of 6,500 feet. It has very basic facilities, but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.