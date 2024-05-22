Oneida County chooses a new sheriff in primary election - East Idaho News

MALAD CITY — Oneida County has chosen a new presumptive sheriff.

There were three candidates who ran to become the Republican candidate for sheriff, Doug Williams, Jonathan Hayes and John Christophersen. Current Sheriff Arne Jones did not seek re-election.

Williams became the nominee with 57% of the vote and 750 votes cast in his favor.

“Words can’t express how humble I am and how thankful I am for each and everyone of you. As sheriff, please know that I will be here for you, I will listen to you, I will treat you with respect, dignity and empathy. In the face of danger, I will risk my life to protect yours,” Williams said.

Christophersen brought in 29% of the vote with 381 votes cast.

“While the outcome is not what we had hoped for, I remain committed to our county’s safety and well-being. I would like to congratulate our newly elected sheriff,” Christophersen said.

Hayes got 14% of the vote with 189 votes cast.

“I’d like to congratulate our new sheriff and wish him luck in this service. I encourage the citizens of Oneida County to support our new sheriff and encourage him to serve with full purpose of heart,” Hayes said.

Williams isn’t facing a Democratic challenger in the general election.