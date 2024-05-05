Public invited to skills competition during police K9 conference in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – Law enforcement K9 handlers from Southeast Idaho are excited to host the 2024 Idaho Police Canine Association Conference, May 6 – 10, in Idaho Falls.

Members of the public are invited to attend a skills competition on Friday, May 10, at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Police Canine Association (IPCA) Conference brings K9 Officers from across Idaho and surrounding states together. At the conference, K9 teams have the opportunity to learn from each other, industry experts and trainers from across the country. By attending, officers gain access to advanced training techniques, seminars by industry leaders, and opportunities to enhance their skills. Handlers and their canines will be training at various locations around Eastern Idaho throughout the week.

On the final day of the IPCA conference, Friday, May 10, handlers will participate in a skills competition which will be open for public attendance with no admission fee. The competition, which will start at 9 a.m., will include both patrol apprehension and detection trials. The competition is expected to end around noon, with an awards ceremony at 1:00 p.m.

Several food trucks, including Pickett Boys BBQ, Taco H, Agua Maria, and Great Bambino’s, will be set up at Sandy Downs, along with other vendors and booths from the conference sponsors.

The conference is being supported by generous donors from around Eastern Idaho including Wackerli Auto, Wackerli Subaru, Young Automotive, Homes by Nikki M, Electric Poodle Art Ink, Woody Smith Ford, Lowes, Sneakezy, Bank of Commerce, My 2 Scents K9, Kiewit, Code 3 to 1: Retired LEO, Premier Eye Care, Idaho Elite K9, Watkins Distributing, Texas Roadhouse, and several others.