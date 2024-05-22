Stranger tries to yank 6-year-old girl out of dad’s car window, Idaho cops say - East Idaho News

COEUR D’ALENE (Idaho Statesman) — A stranger tried to pull a 6-year-old girl through her father’s car window in an attempted kidnapping in Idaho, police said.

Peter Cahoon, 33, approached the father and his daughter at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, in the St. Vincent De Paul HELP Center parking lot, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The two were in the vehicle when Cahoon began asking them questions, which made the dad nervous, police said.

Cahoon “suddenly” tried to pull the girl out of the car through the open window, police said.

Her dad then backed up the car and police said Cahoon jumped onto the hood and tried to open the girl’s door.

“Cahoon slid off the hood but continued to try to get into the car,” police said.

The dad then called police and Cahoon walked off, authorities said.

Police later found him several blocks away and said he “seemed to be suffering from mental health issues.”

He was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted kidnapping, battery, malicious injury to property, disturbing the peace and obstructing/resisting an officer.

Cahoon is originally from Oklahoma and had only been in the area for a few days, police said. He was described by police as being homeless.

St. Vincent De Paul is a resource center where people can get assistance with housing, shelter and food.