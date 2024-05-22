 Teen taken to hospital after four-wheeler crash near campground  - East Idaho News
Daybell trial: Latest updates & video
Local

Teen taken to hospital after four-wheeler crash near campground 

  Published at  | Updated at
Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

four-wheeler in crash
The four-wheeler involved in the crash Tuesday night. | Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A teen in a four-wheeler crash near a campground was rescued by emergency crews. 

The incident happened on Tuesday just after 7 p.m. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the 13-year-old boy went off the road in a four-wheeler down a steep embankment near Table Rock Campground close to the Madison County line. 

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash and was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Fire Department.

In pictures posted online, the four-wheeler appears to have crashed into several small trees. 

Lovell said the teen had injuries that were not life-threatening, including a possibly broken leg. The teen was taken to a hospital. 

rescue of four-wheeler crash victim
Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office
rescue of four-wheeler crash victim
Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office

SUBMIT A CORRECTION