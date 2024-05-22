Tognetti loses to Johnson in Bannock prosecutor race - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The voters have decided who will be the Republican candidate for the prosecuting attorney for Bannock County.

On May 21, Ian Johnson brought in the majority of votes against opponent Erin Tognetti. Johnson now will face Jennifer Call, the Democratic candidate, in the November election.

The current prosecuting attorney, Stephen Herzog, is not seeking re-election.

Voter turnout in Bannock County was lower than it was in the previous primary election. In May 2022, there was 9,459 votes cast on election day, and this year, there was 6,722. In total, there are around 46,000 registered voters in Bannock County.

Now that Johnson has won the primary election, voters will see him on the ballot on Nov. 5.