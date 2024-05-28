Tuesday marks the warmest day in 2024 so far in eastern Idaho, NWS says  - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Tuesday marks one of the warmest days since October, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, and it’s expected to be an overall pleasant weather week.

The next few days will likely be a good time to spend outside. NWS officials said, “(Tuesday) will be the warmest day of 2024 for eastern Idaho, as temperatures cross the 80-degree (Fahrenheit) threshold for the first time since early October of last year.”

However, a cold front will pass through eastern Idaho on Wednesday, NWS wrote on social media. There will be windy conditions in the Snake River Plain area. The wind is expected to be greater than 30 mph with gusts above 45 mph. A wind advisory has been issued from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“It’s going to be a lot cooler again tomorrow. It will probably be windy. Thursday will be cool also. Then you start to warm up a bit Friday through the weekend,” said Greg Kaiser, an NWS meteorologist.

According to a weather graphic, on Wednesday in Idaho Falls, it’s predicted to be 69 degrees and 64 degrees on Thursday. The rest of the week appears to be in the 70s. Check out the graphic below.

