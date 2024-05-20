VanderSloot responds to Bryan Smith robotext claiming he's an Obama Democrat donor - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot is responding to claims from Bryan Smith that VanderSloot is Democrat donor who gave money to former President Barack Obama.

Smith, who is running against Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti and Rep. Wendy Horman for Legislative District 32 House Seat B, sent a robotext to potential voters this weekend with a doctored image of VanderSloot giving a check to Obama. He posted the same photo on his Facebook page.

VanderSloot sat down with EastIdahoNews.com to set the record straight. Watch our conversation in the video player above.