Wanted fugitive from Alabama arrested in Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

MERIDIAN – On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force and the Meridian Police Department arrested Kardell Vashae DOSS, 30.

He was located in the 400 block of East Washington Avenue in Meridian. DOSS was wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama for felony arrest warrants involving Robbery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Stolen Property.

The fugitive investigation of DOSS was initiated by the USMS Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Alabama. Their investigation led them to Idaho. At their request, the USMS in Boise and the Meridian Police Department helped locate DOSS and arrested him without incident, ending his 2-year streak on the lam.

DOSS is currently being held at the Ada County Jail pending extradition back to Alabama to face his state charges.

The USMS Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force is a state-wide cooperative to locate and arrest violent state and federal fugitives. Member agencies throughout the State of Idaho include: the Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Corrections, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police Department, Pocatello Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the

U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips.