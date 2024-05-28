You have to see this! Raccoon forces Major League Soccer game to a stop as workers chase the animal - East Idaho News

RACCOON ON THE RUN — A raccoon stole the spotlight during a Major League Soccer game when it made a surprise appearance.

The raccoon snuck onto the field during the first half of the Philadelphia Union-New York City game in Pennsylvania on May 15, 2024. Footage from fans shows the athletes standing around, waiting to play, as the animal runs around and workers chase it with a garbage can.

At one point, the raccoon makes its way up the side of a wall towards the fan’s seats before jumping back down on the field. One video even shows the crowd cheering for the animal chanting, “Let’s go, raccoon! Let’s go!”

The raccoon spent almost three minutes on the field before he was captured and later safely released.