A Community Food Basket volunteer who has helped for decades is moved to tears with this Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a woman named Jane who has helped out at the Community Food Basket for years. It said:

Jane has been volunteering with the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls for longer than even she can remember. In addition to being one of longest and most dedicated volunteers leading our Monday food distribution team weekly, Jane also serves as our Board Chair and participates actively with the Idaho Falls Exchange Club and several other community nonprofit causes.

Always quick to raise her hand and jump in wherever and whenever we need her, Jane is a shining light to our organization. It is often difficult to see struggling families daily but Jane reminds us all of the good work we are doing and the benefits to those we are serving. As Executive DIrector of the organization, Jane helps keep me focused on our mission of filling empty bellies, calms us during chaos, and reminds us all is possible. She definitely deserves a Feel Good moment of her own!

We agreed that Jane deserved a Feel Good Friday surprise and that’s what we did! Watch in the video player above.