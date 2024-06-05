After nearly a week, suspect in Mountain Home motel killing apprehended, police say - East Idaho News

MOUNTAIN HOME (Idaho Statesman) — A suspect in a homicide that occurred at the Thunderbird Motel last week in Mountain Home has been apprehended, according to the Mountain Home Police Department.

A spokesperson for the department told the Idaho Statesman that no further details could be released at this time because the investigation is ongoing.

The Mountain Home Police Department issued a news release last Wednesday asking for help locating Brian M. McGehee, 58, who they said was the primary suspect in the motel killing.

Officers found a deceased male at the Thunderbird Motel on Tuesday, May 28, at 910 Sunset Strip. The identity of the victim has not been released.