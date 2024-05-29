Police looking for homicide suspect after person found dead in Mountain Home motel - East Idaho News

MOUNTAIN HOME — Police are looking for a 58-year-old man after they say he allegedly killed someone at a motel and stole his car to get away.

The Mountain Home Police Department is looking for Brian M. McGehee, pictured above.

According to a news release, officers responded Tuesday to the Thunderbird Motel at 910 Sunset Strip for a welfare check of a missing person.

During the search of the motel, officers found a “male subject” deceased in a room. Officers say the circumstances lead them to believe the cause of death was homicide.

Officers then learned that McGehee allegedly stole the victim’s car, a gray 2010 Mazda XC9 with an Idaho license plate E0688U.

Police say McGehee may be armed and dangerous and caution the public. They believe he has ties to the Seattle area.

The identity of the victim is expected to be released later by the Elmore County Coroner’s Office.

Contact your local law enforcement office if you have any information on McGehee’s whereabouts.

For other inquiries, contact Detective Sgt. Robert Lakeman or Detective Jay Corea at the Mountain Home Police Department at (208) 587-2101.