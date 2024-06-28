Bannock County man charged with sexual exploitation of a child - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man is being held at the Bannock County Jail after being arrested by a state task force focus on internet crimes against minors.

Jason D. Malone, 37, faces eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

Members of the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested Malone on June 26 with assistance from the Pocatello and Idaho Falls police departments, Bonneville and Madison county sheriff’s offices and Homeland Security.

“Once again, the partnerships between law enforcement and our ICAC Task Force are invaluable when it comes to taking predators off the streets,” Idaho Attorney General Labrador says in the release. “I’m grateful for the hard work our partner agencies do to keep our kids safe. Protecting our kids is a top priority for so many across Idaho.”

The release does not detail the investigation into Malone but EastIdahoNews.com will provide that information when it can be obtained.

Though Malone has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Malone would face up to 30 years in prison for each charge.

Anyone with information regarding the sexual exploitation of a child is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, the ICAC, at (208)947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, at 1-800-843-5678.

More information and resources about child exploitation can be found at the ICAC website — here.