Cafe Sabor opens new Rexburg restaurant with big burritos and delicious dishes - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A popular eastern Idaho Mexican restaurant has opened a new location in Rexburg.

Cafe Sabor is now serving big burritos, flavorful salads, tasty appetizers, fresh salsa and more at 160 West 2nd Street where Gator Jack’s was previously located.

The new restaurant is the latest Cafe Sabor joining locations in Idaho Falls, Island Park, Bear Lake, Logan and other Utah cities.

With a variety of delicious menu items, Cafe Sabor prides itself on having something for everyone. All food is prepared fresh and chefs use unique recipes for customer favorites including spinach artichoke dip, baja chicken pasta and pollo con crema.

Cafe Sabor spinach artichoke dip. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Cafe Sabor street tacos. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Cafe Sabor offers daily specials, like free kids meals on Monday, half prize appetizers on Wednesday, fajita plates on weekends and the $7.95 big burrito and soda special on Thursday.

Cafe Sabor burrito. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

We sat down with Armando Rebollar, the General Manager of the Rexburg Cafe Sabor, and tried a few of the tasty dishes. Watch in the video player above!

Learn more about Cafe Sabor, including hours, menu and locations, here.