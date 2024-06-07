Deputies release cause of death for man found on Idaho Falls farm - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man found dead on an Idaho Falls farm in January died from prolonged exposure to the cold, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Cory Nichols, 37, was discovered on Jan. 22 on a farm west of Idaho Falls.

“Autopsy results and analysis of known evidence indicate Mr. Nichols died from prolonged exposure to the cold,” a news release from the sheriff’s office says. “Toxicology information indicated the presence of alcohol and drugs in Mr. Nichols system but no indication of foul play.”

Nichols had been trespassed from the Shaka’s gas station on Grandview Drive after attempting to get a bus ticket, investigators learned. He was last seen leaving the gas station on foot and possibly walked to the farm where he was later found.