Body found in farm field identified, law enforcement continue to investigate suspicious death - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A man’s body found in a farmer’s field earlier this week has been identified by local law enforcement.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the man is Cory Nichols, 37, and he is believed to be homeless from the Bonneville County area.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Nichols, and they believe the death is suspicious.

On Monday, just after 3 p.m., emergency personnel were called to a field west of Idaho Falls near 75th West and 17th South after workers discovered a dead man on the property. Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls ambulance personnel arrived and found “the victim had been deceased for an indeterminate amount of time” and began processing the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Nichols.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have had contact with Nichols between Jan. 6 and Jan. 22 or anywhere he may have frequented, the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a deputy through dispatch by calling (208) 529-1200 or through East Idaho Crime Stoppers online or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.