Deputies investigate suspicious death after body found in farm field - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a farm field west of Idaho Falls.

The death was discovered Monday afternoon, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 3 p.m., emergency personnel were called to a farm field near 75th West and 17th South after workers discovered a dead man on the property, a news release said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls ambulance personnel arrived and found “the victim had been deceased for an indeterminate amount of time” and began processing the scene.

Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the victim and are trying to figure out the circumstances surrounding his death.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.