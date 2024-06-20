Eastern Idaho State Fair announces new chair policy for Journey concert - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho State Fair.

BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair is thrilled to announce a new policy to enhance the concert experience for Journey fans attending the much-anticipated performance on September 6. Attendees will be allowed to Bring Your Own Chair (BYOC) to the concert, ensuring greater comfort and convenience for all guests. This will also apply to the Craig Morgan concert on August 30. Fans will NOT need to bring their own chairs for the Jeff Foxworthy show, as they will be set up beforehand.

This exciting update is part of EISF’s ongoing commitment to improving its patrons’ overall event experience. Creating this designated BYOC area and allowing fans to bring their own chairs will provide a more personalized and enjoyable concert environment, catering to individual comfort preferences and making the evening even more memorable. Seat maps now show this designated BYOC area when purchasing your tickets.

The decision to implement a designated BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair) policy was made after extensive feedback from fairgoers and concert attendees who desired more flexible seating options. By allowing attendees to bring their own chairs, EISF aims to accommodate a diverse range of people with unique needs.

The gates for Journey will open at least one hour before show time on Sept. 6, giving fans ample time to set up their chairs and settle in before the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. A designated area will be marked out for designated BYOC seating, ensuring everyone has a clear view of the stage. EISF staff will be on hand to assist with any seating arrangements and ensure a smooth setup process. Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early to secure their preferred seating spot.

While BYOC is a welcomed addition to the two concerts, EISF also reminds attendees to be considerate of fellow fans by keeping their chairs within the designated areas and adhering to the fairground’s safety protocols.

Journey’s concert at the Eastern Idaho State Fair promises to be a night to remember, filled with timeless hits and unforgettable performances. With the new BYOC policy, fans can look forward to enjoying the concert in greater comfort and style.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the experience for our guests,” said Brandon Bird, General Manager. “By allowing fans to bring their own chairs, we hope to make the Journey and Craig Morgan concerts more enjoyable and accessible for everyone. We can’t wait to see everyone there!”

For more information about the BYOC seating area and to purchase tickets to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, please visit www.funatthefair.com.