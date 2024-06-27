Even adults won't get bored! Idaho Falls couple invites you to have family fun at The Little Play Hut - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

Local couple opening entertainment venue for kids and adults

Ball pit at The Little Play Hut | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – As John and Thainara Co have visited family entertainment venues in Idaho Falls, they’ve taken note of what they feel is missing at those places. Now they’re opening their own business with those things in mind.

The Little Play Hut is opening in the strip at 1598 West Broadway at the end of June with a grand opening scheduled for July 28.

John tells EastIdahoNews.com it will have amenities for kids and adults, including ball pits, a play house, an interactive 3D projector that displays games for kids to play, a giant iPad, a Lego and book area, as well as a corner with sensory items.

“We have an event room (that includes TVs and kitchenette space with a refrigerator) where people can host birthday parties and gatherings,” John says.

There’s also a play area for toddlers and a photo op wall where people can take photos or selfies.

John and his wife enjoy all the other entertainment options that are available. Most of them are designed with kids in mind and their goal is to “create a place where parents can hang out as well.”

“From November through January, we went to 18 birthday parties (at different venues) across town. The parents are always on their phone beause they’re bored,” says John. “We want to entertain the parents as well. That’s what’s lacking with all these other places.”

He’s set up a corner where adults can play on an iPad or bring a laptop to work while their kids play. It’s also a confined space so their kids are always visible to them.

“They’re not chasing their kids (like they do at other places). They can’t run anywhere because it’s such a small space,” John says. “My kids have been asking every single day, ‘Can we bring our friends here?’ I think we’ve created a special place.”

Though there is a cost for kids to play at the venue, adults will not be charged to accompany them.

See what it’s like in the video above.

A view of the inside of The Little Play Hut | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The Cos moved to Idaho Falls from the San Francisco Bay area in 2020 to escape what John describes as “a hectic place” that isn’t a good location to raise a family. Thainara has family ties in eastern Idaho.

They worked in the restaurant industry for many years, and opening a play cafe is something they never thought they’d be doing.

Once the business is established, they’re hoping to eventually have a bigger warehouse location where they can offer four or five furnished party rooms for customers.

The Little Play Hut will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment Saturday and Sunday.

“If they want to reserve the space, we’ll hand them the keys and they’ll have full access to everything that’s here,” John says.

To make a reservation or learn more, visit the website, Instagram page or call (208) 970-7088.

BIZ BITS

Beehive Federal Credit Union reschedules annual picnic

Courtesy Beehive Federal Credit Union

REXBURG – Due to inclement weather, Beehive Federal Credit Union is rescheduling its annual picnic at Porter Park in Rexburg.

Originally set for June 27, it will now take place on Thursday, July 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This decision prioritizes the safety of the credit union’s members and the community. All planned entertainment, including the live performance by Paige Anne, a top finalist from “American Idol,” and The Infamous, along with various fun activities and food offerings, will remain unchanged.

Additional treats like cotton candy and shaved ice are $1 each.

All proceeds will benefit Primary Children’s Hospital.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

