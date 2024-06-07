Family-friendly Energy Expo runs Saturday morning in Driggs - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — Action-packed activities and science exhibitions for the entire family will be featured at the annual Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative Energy Expo and Business Meeting from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Teton High School in Driggs.

“We have a ton of activities for kids,” Ted Austin, spokesman for Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative, said. “We have bounce houses. We have cotton candy. We have a climbing wall, bucket rides and we also have a number of STEM activities — science, technology, engineering, math activities.”

The expo and meeting are open to all members of the cooperative and their families, meaning those who receive their residential or commercial power from Fall River Electric.

The first 400 kids and youth under 18 who participate in five or more STEM activities at the expo will receive a free school backpack. All members will also receive a free energy conservation kit, complete with “2 LED bulbs, nightlights, a solar charging power bank, and a door sweep,” according to Austin.

The event kicks off with breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. for the cooperative’s members.

A happy camper enjoys breakfast at the 2023 Energy Expo and Business Meeting.

“Part of our expo is we start with a free breakfast, pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns and a drink of their choice,” Austin said.

Linemen will also be performing high-voltage electrical safety demonstrations. Anyone who participates in the safety demos can receive a free entry in a drawing for a Husqvarna professional chainsaw donated by Miller Tree Services.

The expo features a couple dozen vendors from the energy and health sectors, Austin said.

Following the breakfast and expo, Falls River Rural Electric Cooperative will hold its annual business meeting which lasts approximately one hour.

“We have a financial report from our auditors. We have a report on the prior year activities from our CEO,” Austin said.

The cooperative will also announce the winners of 30 scholarships provided to high school seniors in the region it serves.

Finally, it will release the names of the winning candidates from its Board of Directors election.

“We have three seats up for election this year. We have six candidates, and members can vote … in person if they come to the expo on Saturday,” Austin said. “They can vote up until 10 o’clock.”

Online and mail-in balloting has closed for the election.

The candidates for Fall River Electric Cooperative’s governing board are:

District 1 — Rexburg/Rigby

Brent Crowther

District 5 — Tetonia/West Driggs

Brent Robson

Ray Suitter

Robert Foster

District 6 — Ashton

Dede Draper

Marshall Merrell

You can watch a video with each of the candidates here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yc5SYvGmPY

The electric cooperative is 85 years old and celebrating in style.

During the business meeting, members who attend can win one of several dozen prizes – including a grand prize $1,000 energy credit and a 65-inch big-screen TV.

Following the expo and meeting, Idaho Fish and Game will host a free fishing day at Trail Creek Pond, east of Victor, Austin said.

“It’s going to be a beautiful day weatherwise. … There’ll be tons of stuff for families to do in Teton Valley, so bring the kids, bring the grandkids,” Austin said. “If you happen to be a member of the cooperative and you have grandkids, bring them along too, and we’ll have a ton of fun.”