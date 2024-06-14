Fire burns 4 acres alongside I-15 near Marsh Valley - East Idaho News

MARSH VALLEY — The Inkom Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire alongside northbound Interstate 15 around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire burned roughly 3.7 acres of grass and sagebrush before crews from the Inkom, McCammon and Lava Hot Springs fire departments put it out, according to a news release from the Inkom Fire Department. All firefighters were cleared from the scene by 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though it was likely caused by sparks from chains or loose vehicle parts being dragged by a passing vehicle, the news release says.

“Vehicle operators are reminded to check their tow chains after a trailer is connected and loaded,” the news release says. “Tow chains should be checked during the initial hookup to ensure they are secure and do not come in contact with the ground. If a load is added to the truckbed and/or trailer after hookup, then they should be rechecked and adjusted to avoid contact with pavement.”