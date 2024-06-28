Food trucks, family activities and free fireworks Friday night at Sandy Downs - East Idaho News

The third annual ‘“Food Trucks and Fireworks” festival, hosted by Top-Notch Real Estate, kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday at Sandy Downs.

Thirty local food trucks will be on hand.

“We have all sorts of food — everything from sodas, lemonade, burgers, barbeque, a bunch of dessert places, a specialty croissants vendor, we have tacos — pretty much anything that you can think of,” said Bri Elizondo, co-owner Top-Notch Real Estate in Idaho Falls.

Activities include “a corn hole tournament, a pie eating contest, other games and a fantastic fireworks display after sunset,” according to a news release.

“We’ll have bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals,” Elizondo said. “The Idaho Falls Police Department is bringing some of their patrol cars, (plus an unmarked detective car and a K9 unit) so that kids can tour through those and climb through those.”

Champ’s Heart will be on hand with miniature horses for kids to enjoy as well.

Many of the activities for kids and families area free — including the bounce houses and fireworks. Food, face painting and the balloon animals will be available from vendors.

The night will finish with a 20- to 25-minute firework show, with a pyrotechnician brought in from Salt Lake City.

“We’ll be launching them from back by the sand dunes so that anybody can see them,” Elizondo said.

The event is designed for individuals of any age. More than 3,000 people have already registered for the event.

Complimentary water stations will be available throughout Sandy Downs. ADA seating and an ADA bathroom will also be available.

“It’s completely about the community, and so everything that is going on here is being supported by a community sponsor,” Jordan Homer, an organizer of the event, said. “… The vendors are all local to East Idaho, and we’re doing the exact kind of thing that the freedom of America is allowing us to do. It’s something we’re very proud of and grateful for.“

Admission and parking are free. The free-of-charge tickets are available at https://www.greatidahorealestate.com/2024-food-trucks-and-fireworks. You can also obtain a ticket on-site Friday evening.

“It’s just a fun activity to celebrate our country and celebrate our community. It’s free, so people can spend money if they choose to, but they don’t have to,” Elizondo said. “The weather has been fantastic. It’s a way to get out of the house, mingle and meet some of the local companies and local food vendors.”

Food trucks on-site include:

Aguas Maria

Atlas Bake Shop

Bar-Be-Keto

Camille’s Crepes LLC

Creamy Daze

Delicias Michoacánas

Diaz Cafe

Dip Stix Ice Cream

El Sazón De Mi Corazón

El Taco Loco

Garcia’s Street Tacos

Lemon Smashers

M&M Tlaxcala Y Su Sabor

Mexican Crazy Corn

Papa’s Knot-ty Pretzels

Red, White & Brew

Soda Tsunami

Sugarcube Stable

Sugared Moose

Sweet Breeze Crepes, Coffee, Catering and More

Sweet Kee

Taggart Rice Krispies

The Busy Bee Food Trailer

The Corndog Company

The Great Bambino

The Perfect Bite

Unkle B’s Ice Cream

