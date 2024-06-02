Gun fired during fight outside Starlite Skating Saturday night; no serious injuries - East Idaho News

UPDATE: At about 10:05 p.m., a large number of people were involved in a fight outside Starlite Skating.

“During the altercation, Gabriel Fabela, an 18-year-old male, shot a gun in the air,” according to Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements.

A second fight was reported at 11:51 p.m., again involving a large group of individuals.

“Officers responded, broke up the fight and instructed attendees to go home for the night,” Clements wrote to EastIdahoNews.com.

Both incidents occurred outside of Starlite Skating’s normal business hours.

ORIGINAL STORY: IDAHO FALLS — A gun was discharged outside of Starlite Skating during one of two fights that broke out Saturday night.

According to Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements, “during the first fight, a person shot a handgun in the air.

“That individual was charged for discharging a weapon in city limits. No one was seriously injured in either fight.”

