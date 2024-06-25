Idaho teen dies in car crash after hitting power pole, causing brush fire - East Idaho News

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — A Nampa teen died in a single-vehicle crash west of Boise after hitting a power pole Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The 17-year-old boy was driving near Ustick Road and North Treeline Avenue north of Nampa when he hit a power pole, causing his vehicle to overturn, the Nampa Police Department said in a news release. Nampa Dispatch was notified of the incident shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said power lines fell down, creating a brush fire. The Nampa Fire Department extinguished the fire but found that the teen had died, according to police.

The department said it was investigating the incident.