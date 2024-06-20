Local nonprofit organization showcasing 'Matilda the Musical' this weekend - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Rexburg Community Theatre invites the public to attend its upcoming family-friendly production.

The nonprofit organization is performing Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical.” The show will run June 21, 22 and 24 beginning at 7 p.m. every night with a matinee at 2 p.m. on June 22. The production will take place at the Madison High School Performing Arts Center, located at 2300 University Boulevard in Rexburg.

“(The show is about) this little girl having a voice and finding that voice and using it to help others and to strengthen others to have enough courage to stand up for the things that are not right,” Sadie Steel, director of the show, explained. “She essentially changes the story of her life and those around her by giving and helping the other people around her develop that voice and be strong enough to change things.”

Rehearsals for the show got underway in April. The complete cast — whose ages run from as young as eight years old to adults — is made up of about 90 members. However, not all of them make frequent appearances on the stage. Roughly 30 of the 90 cast members are only part of a large ensemble near the end.

Steel, who’s been an assistant director and performer in previous shows, mentioned this is her first time directing a show. She explained it’s been an “interesting lesson to learn” to be in charge of a production like this.

The main evil of this story is a headmistress named Agatha Trunchbull, who Steel described as being someone who has to have “complete control, adherence and obedience.”

“With a cast of children and a lot of teenagers, obviously, there have been so many moments of wanting to bring that inner Trunchbull out (and) trying to wrangle everybody in,” Steel stated. “It’s been an amazing process to try to create this environment of mutual respect and showing the children respect and hoping they can respect the rules and the environment as well, and that it’s a choice for them to make.”

Courtesy Cami Starks

Steel hopes community members will show their support and attend the production for several reasons. One, because she believes the story’s message is powerful as it has to do with child-like love, hope and forgiveness. And two, she praises all the volunteers involved with the musical and their time and effort spent making this show come to life.

“In this world where we are filled with so much contention and there’s so much division, this is one place where we’ve all come together and worked together to produce something for people to come and enjoy and learn from,” Steel said. “It’s a magical experience to witness that kind of community and that kind of unity.”

The runtime is about two hours. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door. It’s $10 a ticket for ages 12 and up and $8 for children under 12. Children ages two and under get in free.

Steel also wants to remind the community to plan ahead with travel time and routes as construction continues in Rexburg.

Courtesy Cami Starks