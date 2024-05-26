An exit on Highway 20 will close in Rexburg for one month  - East Idaho News

REXBURG — An exit on a highway in Madison County will be closed for one month starting this week.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, exit 332 on U.S. Highway 20 in Rexburg will close beginning on Wednesday, May 29.

It will help crews to build a new diverging diamond interchange that will “greatly improve the flow of traffic,” a news release from ITD said. Click here to learn more about the project.

There will be detours to nearby interchanges.

Here’s what you need to know:

Detours: exit 328 at Thorton and Main Street exit 333 in Rexburg

A temporary signal has been set up at exit 333

Access to businesses near exit 332 will be open with signs to help drivers

“Closing the exit allows crews to work at a significantly faster rate. Our goal is to have this interchange reopened before the Fourth of July,” Conner Huffaker with ITD said in the release.

Drivers are being asked to use caution and be aware of congestion during this time.