Looking back: 'Old woman' survives after wagon wheels run over her chest and two teenage girls go missing - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of June 10 to June 16 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A couple traveling around Idaho in search of work “met with a serious accident” about five miles south of Blackfoot, The Blackfoot Optimist reported on June 10, 1915.

“Their team became frightened by a train and ran into a bank, throwing the old lady out, the wheels of the wagon passing over her chest, badly bruising it and breaking a rib,” the paper explained.

The county attorney was notified and he sent Dr. Davis, the county physician, to the scene of the accident.

“The old lady was brought to Blackfoot and placed in the county hospital where she is resting as easy as could be expected,” the article reads.

The couple, who was described as “very poor,” said they were from Boise.

1926-1950

REXBURG — Two local teenage girls were reported missing, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on June 11, 1941.

Glenda Clark, of Sugar City, 14, and Dorothy Morgan, of Rexburg, 17, had been missing for over a week. A search for the girls was being conducted by Madison County Sheriff Harold Matson.

1951-1975

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A driver was fined $50 for reckless driving, The Rigby Star reported on June 14, 1951.

Harold Murdock, of Iona, was driving a car and his brother, Jack, was a passenger. They were “chased into Bonneville County” before being stopped by Sheriff Shaffer.

“The driver was taken before the probate judge of Bonneville County and fined $50 and his driver’s license revoked,” the article states.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A 17-year-old girl who allegedly kicked and slapped Pocatello police officers was placed in the juvenile detention unit, the Idaho State Journal reported on June 12, 1977.

The teenager reportedly began fighting officers while they investigated a brawl involving her sister. She was charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, assault and resisting arrest.