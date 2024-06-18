Man tased near cookie business faces long list of charges  - East Idaho News



IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Nampa man was taken into custody after what was initially reported as a driving complaint, which turned into an arrest near a cookie business.

The incident happened after 5:45 p.m. on Monday, according to Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain.

Crain said after ISP received a driving complaint, troopers tried to stop the two-door white BMW with temporary tags on Interstate 15 northbound at the 118 off-ramp. The driver then pulled into the parking lot of Twisted Sugar off West Broadway Street.

“He pulled in there and stopped, and he attempted to drive away, at which time we were able to take him into custody,” Crain said.

The driver was identified as Gerardo Jr. Ayala, and at one point, he was tased by police due to him being noncompliant, Crain said.

Pictures sent to EastIdahoNews.com show multiple law enforcement vehicles and Ayala, who appears to be in handcuffs.

After looking through Ayala’s vehicle, meth residue was found on the driver’s floorboard, along with a glass meth pipe, court documents said. A gun was also found.

Court records show that Ayala is being charged with the following felonies:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a controlled substance

Introduction of contraband into a jail

He is facing the following misdemeanors:

Eluding an officer

Resisting or obstructing officers

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving without privileges

No injuries were reported, and Ayala was the only person in the BMW, Crain said.

A mugshot was not available as of Tuesday afternoon.